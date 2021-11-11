Security awareness is an everyday thing: Take note while on public transport

One needs to be alert and vigilant when on board a public transport

Are you really reading this article? Yes, you are. Don’t be surprised we are talking about security awareness today.

It is one of the key sectors as an individual and a country, we pay critical attention to. Without safety in mind, how can we achieve anything worthwhile? Life is essential and we are charged by our maker to prioritize and not take it for granted. As I said in my previous articles about finance, we need to save, invest, and ultimately become financially independent.



In the same way, we also need life, good as such to be able to achieve what we set our mind and heart to.



As I sat on public transport on my way home from an errand, I noticed something about the driver. The driver was displaying several currency notes in his palm while driving. For a moment, I thought he was giving it to his assistant popularly called “mate”. But I was wrong, he held the cash in his left hand, driving with the right for close to 45 mins before he eventually pushed it into his pocket.



I kept wondering why he will expose himself and us to this level of risk. Any criminal immediately could do everything possible to have it. My knowledge about safety and being security conscious tells me not to tempt and see people’s reactions.



Well, the drivers’ action aided me to work on the below pointers I believe could put you at risk if you ignore them. Let’s endeavor to educate all:

Firstly, you need to mind your business anytime you board public transport.



Please, don’t encourage or support any argument of any kind when you enter public transport. This may promote side-taking and you don’t want anyone, feeling rejected/ left out to stalk and harm you.



Excessive display of wallet with cash and pulling out several currency notes in a quest to pull out smaller denominations to pay lorry fare. I wonder why people do that in the first place. You don’t show off your riches on public transport.



You will create unnecessary attention to yourself and anyone greedy can prowl you after you drop off. Avoid this. If possible, have smaller denominations handy anytime you board public transport.



Stop or be mindful of helping people with change on public transport. Look, we admire your good intentions, but some people are on the bus for a purpose. You and I don’t know that and the thought of it should scare you. What if they want to know how much you have or carry by just asking for change?

If you can, pay transport fare for anyone that escorts you on an errand. The idea of the thief is to get you distracted and steal from you. Stop letting them perch with you anytime you must use public transport.



I know the perching is to save money but try and surprise them sometimes. It will do you a lot of good and free your space to watch your belongings well and always be on alert.



Avoid seats by the window especially if you have a lot of things you are carrying. As human as we are, it is likely you can sometimes forget yourself and act like everything is okay. But look, all may not be okay until you get to your destination. To prevent anyone from prowling you while you try to relax in your seat, avoid seats by the window if you have the chance to. Be on the alert and go for the middle seat always.



If you can lower your ringtone and avoid using a mobile phone or displaying two or more mobile devices on public transport. You don’t have to ask permission from anyone before using your mobile phone, but I need you to be very alert anytime you bring out your mobile devices. You don’t know who is watching



you.

Take note of anyone entering the public transport. Some are distracters for their partners to steal. Watch them carefully as they enter the bus. It takes nothing from you to watch people.



Focus more on the driver. Why? In that bus, he is your lifesaver if he drives well. Don’t worry so much about his assistant popularly called “mate”, he is being watched by the other passengers. You are focusing on the driver because you are checking the speed limit and telling him politely to slow down if the need arises.



Look, the driver is driving to make money especially if he can reach his destination early and start again.



You, on the other hand, want to reach your destination safe, sound and in good shape, so you will understand if I say focus more on the driver and leave the “mate” for the other passengers.



Lastly, respect people’s views on public transport. You don’t have to talk when you are not called. The idea is to prevent you from taking sides. There are situations where you feel you must talk because you believe party A or B is right and you must support but look, silence is golden. Just remember the first pointer “mind your business” and remain quiet. Some people will take it personally for siding and may plan to harm you.

Let’s get interactive and stop public transport mishaps. Is better to be informed than misinformed.