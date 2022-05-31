Set up investigative machinery of state to probe acquisition of Achimota Forest lands, H.E. Mr. President

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Achimota Forest which is one of the few lands in the national capital in which a reserve is situated has come into the news attracting some agitation from the public.

This was after a document claiming to be an Executive Instrument(EI) giving access to the Achimota Forest lands and stating that the forest reserve had been sold by the government, went viral on news portals and other social media channels.



As if that was a calculated attempt, a few days later, another document purporting to be a will of the late Mr. John Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John, a former Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, started circulating on social media platforms. A portion of the content of the will that claims ownership of a parcel of land in the Achimota Forest has become a topic for discussion in the airwaves across the country.



While a section of the Ghanaian public believes that the supposed will is a confirmation that the forest reserve has indeed been sold to individuals, others are of the opinion that, the document being bandied around as a will of Sir John, could be a propaganda material intended to cause mischief and disaffection for the government.



In order to clear the minds of people about the true state of the Achimota Forest Reserve, painstaking investigations into the matter are the way to go. Although the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has since denied the selling of the forest reserve and promised to investigate aspects of the purported will claiming ownership of a parcel of land thereby Sir John, a full-scale state investigation is necessary.

The president should set up a judicial commission of inquiry on the matters arising out of the Achimota Forest Reserve to help unravel the allegations of land acquisition in the reserve.



In the meantime, nonaccess to the forest reserve should be ordered by the government and all acquired lands confiscated pending an inquiry.



In order to engender public confidence, the investigative machinery of the state whichever will take the shape of public viewing should be set up to thoroughly look into the issues as a matter of urgency.



This will help put to rest all agitations and accusations and serve as the basis for the best way forward in protecting the forest reserve.