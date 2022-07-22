Should we expect a new wind of change: A case of the NDC general secretary

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

On the 16th of July 2022, the ruling New Patriotic Party went to poll to elect a new executive who will steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

At the end of the day, delegates had made it known who they wanted and who they did not want. Among the top leadership positions which were given a new face was the general secretary position of the party.



At the end of the general secretaryship election, I felt this was a serious party after kicking out a general secretary who led the party to back-to-back victories in elections.



The general secretary of the party is responsible for the administration of the party secretariat and all-party employees, responsible for the coordination of party organization and campaigns, and other duties which may be assigned to the role as per the party constitution.



As such, the role of a general secretary is a very important one when it comes to issues of party concern. All this got me wondering about the opposition National Democratic Congress.



According to the general secretary of the National Democratic Congress, the party will elect its new executive in November 2022 to steer its affairs and seek to capture power from the current government come December 2024.

As a party sympathizer, I expect a wind of change in all levels of leadership straight from the ward branch up to the national level.



My focus is on the general secretary position because the current general secretary has held the position for the past 17 years (since 2005).



I feel he has performed tremendously being instrumental in the election victories in 2008 and 2012 and he has also supervised the NDC’s defeats in the last two elections.



In the last national executive elections of the party, I felt people in the party failed to step up and give the incumbent a run for his money and as such, I feel that position has become somewhat complacent.



Last I heard, a former member of parliament and deputy minister, is lacing his boots to contest the position if the current general secretary decides not to contest.

I feel anyone should be given the opportunity to and not continue to reward someone who has supervised two defeats where the party lost by a huge margin of votes.



It is no news that the country is being run poorly but it is also of no guarantee that the current state of the country will remain the same come 2024 and as such I expect the opposition to solidify themselves in the run-up to the polls.



The NDC has a herculean task ahead of them to prevent the current government from breaking the eight-year political cycle.



I trust people in the party like Eric Opoku, Sammy Gyamfi, and Brogya Genfi to continue with effective communication as it positively impacts elections.



The election of the new executive will relay to the populace whether the NDC is serious about capturing back power or whether we are going to relive 2020 once more and I believe with an effective strategy, victory shall be theirs.