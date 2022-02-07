Lithium found in Ghana II Photo: IronRidge Resources

Should we not plan to process our Lithium and Rare Earth minerals in Ghana?

Over the past 300 years and more, Ghana (and before then, the Gold Coast) has been mining and shipping many of its natural resources, including minerals, to Europe and other foreign lands in their unprocessed or ore state.



Very little attention has been paid to processing or adding value to these resources on our land before shipment. We thereby have created manufacturing industries, jobs and wealth for countries outside, to the detriment and stagnation of our own economic development. Recent calls and efforts have been made to transform our ‘Guggisburg economy’ – whereby, we were just mere producers of raw materials for metropolitan Europe and elsewhere, to a manufacturing hub.



Thus far, very little progress has been made in adding value to our natural products before shipment; one only has to visit the Tema or Takoradi ports, or even the Kotoka International Airport to confirm that we prefer the quick cash from our raw products, rather than setting up the processing and manufacturing plants to quadruple our income from our resources, and, most crucially, to create jobs for the teeming masses of our unemployed youth.



Our agricultural produce, including cocoa, timber, oil palms, kola nuts, cassava, yams, and grains, which form the base of agriculture in Ghana's economy should be on top of the processing list, as the machinery and inputs required in this regard are not particularly very expensive.



Minerals being exploited in Ghana



A brief overview of our mining sector shows that there are about 23 mines that produce various minerals, including gold, manganese, diamonds, bauxite, iron, etc. The statistics indicate that there are over 300 registered small-scale mining groups and over 90 mining support companies.



Of the listed minerals, Gold is the most sought after and mined mineral in Ghana, making Ghana now the largest producer of gold in Africa and the 6th largest producer in the world; we produced about 5 million ounces of gold in 2020, thereby surpassing South Africa's 2020 production of about 3.5 million ounces. Gold is generally used to make jewellery, but is also used for coins, in dentistry, in medicine, and has applications in the manufacture of electronic chips, in the aerospace industry, etc.







Lithium-ion batteries

The gold mining companies in Ghana include AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Perseus Mining Limited, Newmont Ghana Ltd, Golden Star Mining, and Green Gold Mining Ltd. The primary gold deposits in Ghana are at Obuasi, Damang, Prestea, Tarkwa, Abosso, Bogoso, and Bibiani.



Our Manganese deposits are mostly found at Nsuta in the Western Region; it is also found in the Upper-West, Ashanti, Northern, Central, Upper-East, and Eastern regions. Consolidated Minerals (Consmin), owns about 90% of Ghana’s Manganese companies. Manganese is mostly used as an alloy to make other metals, such as steel.



Ghana has more than 11 million carats of Diamond reserves, mostly found at Akwatia, in the Birim River basin of the Eastern region. Ghana currently produces approximately one million carats of diamonds annually, making the country the 9th largest diamond producer globally. Diamonds are mostly used to make jewellery, but are also used in machinery for cutting and drilling – diamond is considered the strongest known material.



Ghana has about 554 million metric tons of Bauxite reserves; the four major deposit sites are at Kibi and Ejuanema, both in the Eastern region, Aya-Nyinahin, in the Ashanti Region, and in Sefwi – Bekwai, in the Western region.



Bauxites are the primary ore for making aluminium. Ghana announced plans in December 2017 to set up a bauxite refinery in the country - to process our bauxite for export, and for our Valco aluminium smelter plant at Tema. But, since the announcement of Ghana's bauxite-for-infrastructure deal with China, it seems like nothing has come out of the agreement.



There are three significant Iron ore deposits in Ghana; these are located at Oppong Mansi in the Western region, Shieni, in the Northern region and Pudo, in the Upper-West region. The iron mining companies in Ghana include Maurla Mines Ghana Ltd, Gold Coast Resources Ltd, Minergy Resources Ltd, and Inland Ghana Mines Limited.



Almost all iron ore is used in blast furnaces to make pig iron, which is the main material for making steel; small amounts of iron ore are also used in the cement manufacturing industry.



Our Salt production potential is enormous; currently, Ghana produces between 250,000 to 300,000 tons of salt annually, even though it has a production potential of 2.2 million tons annually. Salt is produced along with the coastal areas of Ghana; the Songhor Salt mine in Ada, in the Greater Accra region, has a potential production capacity of about 1.4 million metric tonnes.



Salt is most commonly used for flavouring and preserving foodstuffs. It is also used in the manufacture of many commodities, such as glass, paper, rubber, and textiles, as well as in the petroleum extraction industry.

Ghana has limestone deposits at Oterkpolu, Nauli, Buipe, and Bongo-Da. It is estimated that there are over 230 million tons of limestone reserves in Ghana. The GHACEM limestone quarry at Yongwa, established in 2014, is one of the biggest in Ghana. Limestone is the major ingredient used in manufacturing cement.



The offshore discovery of Crude Oil and Gas in 2008 by Kosmos Energy in the Cape Three Points, which is located about 60 kilometres off the coast of western Ghana, set into motion further exploration and subsequent discovery of additional oil finds and gas in the same offshore enclave.



Ghana is believed to possess about 5 to 7 billion barrels of crude oil in its reserves and is currently producing about 200,000 barrels per day from its three oilfields – namely, the Jubilee Oilfields, Twenneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) oilfields and the Sankofa Gye Nyame (SGN) oilfields - making it the 6th largest oil producer in Africa and the 25th in the world. Crude oil is one of the base materials for transportation fuel - like diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, and gasoline.



According to a Daily Graphic Business report of 25 January, 2022, our natural gas production capacity has been tripled from 90 million standard cubic metres of gas per day (mscm/pd) in 2016, to about 300 mscm/pd today.



And now, we have discovered Lithium in commercial quantities



On 17 January 2018, Citifmonline reported that Ghana has discovered a new mineral, lithium, in commercial quantities. Lithium, which is among the top 10 most expensive minerals in the world today, was discovered in the Volta Region by the Minerals Commission.



According to the Chief Executive of the Commission, Mr Kwaku Addai Antwi-Boasiako, the mineral was identified during a nationwide exploration exercise. “The mining activities will start, but we want to attract investments into the Volta Region; that is where we have the lithium and all these rare minerals. These are the minerals of the future.



Lithium is about green energy and renewable energy. So if you have lithium and all these rare minerals in the Volta Region, you will want to expand the base of mineral production. The presence of these minerals is as important as having the money to mine them; for now, we know we have it,” he told Citi News. Mr Antwi-Boasiako added that the Commission was making efforts to ensure that the discovery sites were not encroached upon by illegal miners.



He further said that the Commission would follow due procedures before it considers issuance of licenses to companies to mine the mineral in the country, noting that it would primarily consider electronic applications from interested investors, to avoid issues of corruption.

Most lithium is commercially produced from either the extraction of lithium-containing salts from underground brine reservoirs or from the mining of lithium-containing rocks called spodumene. Lithium is number 3 on the chemistry periodic table; pure lithium is the lightest metal and is very reactive and combustible in air.



To extract lithium, the ore is processed into lithium carbonate, which is a stable white powder - a key intermediary in the lithium market, because it can be converted into specific industrial salts and chemicals—or processed into pure lithium metal.



Much of the lithium produced today is extracted from brine reservoirs in Bolivia, Argentina, and Chile. In recent international news, the Serbian government has reportedly revoked the lithium mining licences granted to the Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto, following growing public opposition to the contract, because of the expulsion of the tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, over-vaccination and visa issues (Rio Tinto: Serbia pulls plug on USDollars 2.4 billion lithium project - CNN).



Also, the demand for lithium may have been the reason behind the ouster of the former Bolivian President, Eva Morales, who was proving to be a hindrance to international companies which were clamouring to commence exploitation of his lithium-rich reserves; Morales was insisting on firstly training a significant number of his compatriots to be in charge of the exploitation; he also chose to seek lithium extraction partnerships with Russia and China rather than the US.



Lithium is commonly used in the manufacture of rechargeable dry cells and storage batteries, like the ones found in laptops and mobile phones; it is used extensively in lithium-ion storage batteries for solar and wind energy installations, as well as in modern electric cars – which will sooner or later replace all petrol and diesel engine cars.



The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is creating a very high demand for lithium – for use in the storage batteries for cars. Experts have forecast a shortage of lithium for the next three years, and lithium supply is going to set the pace of electric vehicle rollout.



Global demand for the metal far outstrips supply growth and has pushed lithium prices to a record in recent years. In China today, cash prices of lithium hydroxide monohydrate are trading around a record USDollars 41,387.47 per tonne, up by more than 400% from a year ago.



Lately, also, Ghana has discovered additional lithium deposits in commercial quantities at Ewoyaa, near Cape Coast, in the Central Region. The Cape Coast lithium portfolio covers some 684 square kilometres and includes the newly discovered Ewoyaa Lithium Project with an initial Mineral Resource estimate of 14.5 million tons at 1.39% lithium oxide (Li2O) concentration.



The company, IronRidge Resources, has been tasked to perform preliminary drilling investigations to determine the size and quality of the find; so far, the results have been very positive, and we are now at the cusp of full-scale exploitation of the lithium deposit.

On 20 April 2021, Mr Vincent Mascolo, Chief Executive Officer of IronRidge, said: “This drilling programme is a key part of our work towards expanding the resource base on what we consider to be an industry-leading asset. We are now evaluating options to fast track the project to production.”



Plea to process our lithium into finished products here in Ghana



So, the big question now is: Should we not be planning to process our lithium here in Ghana, to quadruple our revenue from this discovery? Or, should we continue, as usual, to ship our resources in the raw form, and gain very little from the very favourable international market demand for lithium? At the very least, we should be negotiating to bring in EV battery manufacturers, such as BYD company of China, Tesla, or a South African-based manufacturer of EV batteries - Freedom Won, to set up the necessary processing and manufacturing plant for lithium-ion batteries.



These plants are also needed to reprocess and recover the lithium powder from the increasing number of ‘dead’ lithium-ion batteries, which were imported into the country for solar and wind energy installations. We could sell new or refurbished lithium-ion batteries, and even assemble EVs in Ghana – for the African market, by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



The key part used in electric vehicles is the electric motor; the powder or oxides of Rare-Earth Elements (REEs) is the major ingredient in the manufacture of the motors. REEs are a set of 17 nearly identical silvery-white soft metals – with atomic numbers 21, 39, and from 57 to 71; they exhibit similar chemical properties but have different electronic and magnetic properties.



The best known REE is neodymium - atomic number 60; permanent magnets are made from an alloy of neodymium, iron, and boron. Despite their name, REEs are relatively abundant on the earth’s crust but hardly appear in bulk. Prospectors have discovered that they are more plentiful in discarded tailings of old mines, particularly from the gold rush era.



With appropriate instruments and analytical chemistry, REEs could be measured and extracted from the old tailings of our mines. Geological studies of the Kpong area (per publications by T. Akiti, others in 1972, and M. Hayford, others, 2013 – carbonic rocks of the Kpong area, East Ghana, as a potential source for rare earth elements) suggest that REEs are of appreciable concentration in the enclave.



Now, as international demand for REEs is very high, our Geological Survey Department could revisit our potential for mining and extracting REEs for use in the EV industry.