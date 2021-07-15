Songs of bewilderment

The author expresses sentiments about politicians in the country

O young politicians,

who begged for votes at midnight,



gained power, and forgot our basic right.



And now, with so many mansions,



still telling us the same old stories.



O young Politicians,

referring to politics as a game,



but can’t play it like Paul Kagame.



Politics made you “Honorable”.



Hence, you make men look feeble.



O young politicians,

upon all this golden opportunity,



you want us to cheer your mediocrity,



for holding state resources hostage.



Where from this silly courage?



O young politicians,

should we call the opticians?



Maybe you can’t see people crying



Individual dreams are crawling



This isn’t time for relaxing



O young politicians,

reading this chorus.



Stop rendering us aimless



Rethink of becoming assertive



Then you can change the narrative