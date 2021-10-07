Special personal appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the revival of the abandoned Kumawu Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

After several weeks of cogitation on simple but hard-to-answer questions thrown at me, I have only come to realize the forceful truthfulness of the adage, “it does not belong to he who is leading to redirect their steps”.

Again, it is only a fool that does not change when told the truth but sticks to their own parochial ways of doing things.



I can say without any shred of doubt in my mind how I have rendered service to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in accordance with my widow’s mite; making little financial contributions as and when I am capable of, and writing to make suggestions, advising and defending the party and its leaders when need be.



I have all along been vociferously fighting the corner of the voiceless in the hope of bringing justice and prosperity to all, same as it is the aspiration of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



I have always placed the national interests above that of mine, family, and community’s. I have done this in the honest wish to see the exacerbating official corruption, the bane of the nation’s economic emancipation, curtailed and eventually rooted out from the system.



However, many a person, especially those from my town of birth, Kumawu, has begun to question my relevance to the community and family upon all my obvious public declarations to be of service to my people and my country. They do acknowledge my persistent efforts made to ensure that justice is done to Kumawuman in regard to the Asante overlord colluding to usurp the stool lands and traditional authority of Kumawu paramountcy contrary to standing Kumawu and Asante customs and traditions. However, they count all such efforts made as much ado about nothing.

As long as the efforts have not culminated in any concrete solution to benefit Kumawuman but still with Asantehene hanging on to depriving Kumawuman of her lands, I have not done anything for Kumawuman regardless of the awareness so far created about the extent and limitations of the authority of the Asante overlord in contemporary Ghanaian society.



They go on to question why I have not been able to get a single of my graduate nephews in Ghana into work despite my obvious affiliation with the NPP? Sadly, they deride me for claiming to seek the welfare of Ghanaians but cannot even ensure that a single of my family members in Ghana does benefit from any job created by the government?



Much as I have my own reasons for not contacting any government official to make any requests of them, I cannot always be right but to see sense in the sarcastic questions being thrown at me. They have cornered me with that generally accepted saying that charity begins at home, thus, family first, then community, then the state.



I thought strict adherence to charity begins at home as it is seen to be practiced by African political leaders has led to the numerous problems our nations are beset with. However, there must be a balance. Therefore, I should not see that as too evil to shun it totally to rather seek the welfare of the state and other people at the expense of my family and community.



Subsequently, I am personally appealing to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider not only my work for the NPP but the support of Kumawuman for the NPP government to restart work on the abandoned Kumawu hospital.

Kumawu has always voted the United Party (UP) tradition apart from two occasions. The first was during the first general elections in Ghana when Kumawu, then within the Sekyere East Constituency, voted for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) by electing Mr Krobo Edusei as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.



The second time was in 1992 when Professor Adu Boahen, the flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate for NPP and the party felt that Flt. Lt J. J. Rawlings had rigged the presidential election hence they decided not to contest the parliamentary elections.



Without NPP fielding parliamentary candidates nationwide but NDC, Kumawu had no choice but to vote for the NDC candidate so fielded. Apart from these two occasions, Kumawu has become inextricably married to NPP.



Why then should we be neglected, becoming victim to one’s executed acts of corruption?



Yes, it is understood that money was sourced for the completion of the now-abandoned Kumawu hospital but only to be misappropriated by the John Mahama-NDC government.

Should Kumawu then be made to suffer the greediness and corruption of a president and his government without considering the fact that the people are just innocent victims?



Kumawu deserves better. The Agenda 111 to build hospitals in Ghana will only become meaningful when the Kumawu hospital is completed but not abandoned and left to rot!



I hope my appeal on behalf of Kumawu will touch the very heart of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give consideration to the hospital.



May he grow from strength to strength, becoming wiser and more visionary by the day and by grace of God in Whom he trusts and worships. Amen!