0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Speech by STARFA president

Opinions File photo/ Opinion

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Emmanuel Gyasi

Mr. Chairman, the Guest of Honour, the Clergy, the Media, invited guests, students, ladies, and gentlemen:

I am glad to witness such a great occasion as this, ‘Launching of Hope Outreach

Organization’. On the theme: Building Human Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Future.

Indeed, to bring hope to humanity is to ensure that humanity is capable of handling its own affairs.

A nation sufficient with food, water, shelter, etc. is a nation of hope. An economically independent nation is a nation full of hope. A nation endowed with countless natural resources but not capable of processing them for added value is a nation with people without hope.

Mr. Chairman, ladies & gentlemen, the theme for the launch of this organization thus, “Building Human Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Future”, has brought to the fore the need for the constitution of Ghana to empower the citizenry and the nation to avoid a futuristic crisis as being seen and heard of in the northern African countries on the continent.

I use this occasion to appeal passionately to the policymakers, the MPs & Constitutional review committee to consider a clause in the constitution that shall ensure that all State-Owned Enterprises are automatically owned by the state with a majority share of at least 51% with management being run by the most competent investors and/or Ghanaians whose share could be the minority.

Columnist: Emmanuel Gyasi
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays