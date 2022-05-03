Stakeholders in the law regime call for amendments

File photo/ Alternative Dispute Resolution Act

Some stakeholders operating in the law arena have advocated a review of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2010 (Act798) and the legal Aid Commission Act 2018 (077) to include petty offences.

This is because congestion in the prisons could mainly be blamed on the fact that minor and petty offences which were considered misdemeanours went through trials instead of using ADR.



Ms. Nahaja Adam, A programme Officer of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiatives (CHRI) during a roundtable discussion on the Review of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act in Takoradi said petty criminal offences have contributed to creating a backlog of pending g cases in the court and also overpopulated prisons.



The situation particularly in the prisons had already aggravated the social insecurity since these petty offenders were missed with first-degree criminals who negatively influence these first time offenders.



The ADR which sought for out of Court settlement was key in decongesting the prisons hence the increased need for the acceptance of Victims Offender Mediation as the preferred DAR process for the resolution of petty offences.



Meanwhile, A state Attorney, Mrs. Adelaide Kobiri-Woode has called for the amendments of certain aspects of the criminal offences Act 29 and 30 to give priority to the subject under consideration.

" I am calling for an amendment of the criminal offences act of 29 and 30 as well, because the conference here today was on amending the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, and then the Legal Aid Commission Act and my humble view that you cannot do them in isolation, I meant those act without amending the criminal offences act itself".



She said since all offences and punishment associated with that offence, has been taken care of by the act of the criminal offence...the needful would be the amendments of the Criminal offence Act first of all.



The whole idea is to amend the ADR act in the Legal Aid Commission Act, on the whole, we are looking at the non-custodial sentence...we are looking at the plea bargain, we are looking at a holistic approach, such that the mother law will be taken care of before we look at other laws, which would allow petty offences or minor offences to be settled by alternative dispute resolution.



Ms. Mina Mensah, Director of the CHRI Africa Office called on the citizens to begin an active campaign that would inform the powers that be on the need to amend existing laws.