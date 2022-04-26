State of the nation

File photo/State of nation

When religion loses its essence,

and arguments aren’t about living pious lives.



When freedom is put on sale



and adjudicators normalize the call



When the economy sings sweet melodies for the rich,



and the poor only have to dance salsa to a dirge



When citizens have to clamor for basic amenities

before leaders deem it fit to regale



When the people’s favorite take to malingering



but receives full measure at the close of work



When scoundrels earn fat bonuses,



but hardworking men go home with felicitations.



When men desire men

and women lust for women



When relationships lack commitment



and spouses become frenemies with peculiar gains



When children become orphans,



and take the street as their only parent



When V8s are in abundance

and the talk about ambulance is put to riddance



When the unemployed pays rent and utilities



while the politician siphons and enjoys freebies



When the primary focus is to win the next election,



so more resources are tailored to campaigns.



When the youths boast about illicitly accruing money

but can’t accost the real hustle to earn a good title



Where does the economy plunge to?



The great future is marred.



Even with its prodigious resources



All become horrors in a horrific state.