State of the nation

When religion loses its essence,
and arguments aren’t about living pious lives.
When freedom is put on sale
and adjudicators normalize the call
When the economy sings sweet melodies for the rich,
and the poor only have to dance salsa to a dirge
When citizens have to clamor for basic amenities
before leaders deem it fit to regale
When the people’s favorite take to malingering
but receives full measure at the close of work
When scoundrels earn fat bonuses,
but hardworking men go home with felicitations.
When men desire men
and women lust for women
When relationships lack commitment
and spouses become frenemies with peculiar gains
When children become orphans,
and take the street as their only parent
When V8s are in abundance
and the talk about ambulance is put to riddance
When the unemployed pays rent and utilities
while the politician siphons and enjoys freebies
When the primary focus is to win the next election,
so more resources are tailored to campaigns.
When the youths boast about illicitly accruing money
but can’t accost the real hustle to earn a good title
Where does the economy plunge to?
The great future is marred.
Even with its prodigious resources
All become horrors in a horrific state.