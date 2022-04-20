Stop misleading Ghanaians, your prediction is inaccurate - Bring Back Mahama movement to EIU

Former President John Dramani Mahama

We, members of Bring Mahama Back Movement have taken notice of a publication on GhanaWeb cautioning the National Democratic Congress to present a fresh candidate rather than His Excellency the former President John Dramani Mahama.

We first want to appreciate them for presenting such an inaccurate, misleading and untrue prediction, but we are still battling to understand the motivation and the reason to publish such a palpable lie in the media space.



Your prediction about His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is inaccurate, a sham and does not have any leg to stand on. We took our time to read every bit of the publication but the prediction does not give any tangible and convincing reason why a fresh candidate should be presented.



We want to put on record that, in the National Democratic Congress, everyone showing interest to contest is a winnable candidate for the party, but about 80% of Ghanaians are calling for the come-back of John Mahama as the president of this nation in 2025.



We want to remind you that His Excellency Nana Addo was the NPP Presidential Candidate in 2008, 2012 and 2016 but failed to emerge as the President in 2008 and 2012 but won in 2016.



His Excellency John Mahama lost in 2016 and 2020 but we are optimistic and convinced that he will lead the party to secure a maximum vote for the NDC 2024.

We want to again bring to your attention that, in 2016, Nana Addo won with 53.8% as against John Mahama’s 44.4%, a clear difference of 9.4% in favor of Nana Addo, but in 2020, Nana Addo won by 51% as against John Dramani Mahama 47%, a difference of only 4%. This indicates that the NDC performed very well in 2020 and our prediction for NDC in the 2024 election presenting Mahama as the candidate, shows clearly that the NDC is going to have a resounding one-touch victory in 2024.



The NDC led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama left a strong and stable economy in 2016 to the NPP Nana Addo. Let us walk you through some facts and evidence;



As at 2016 December, 5kilo bag of rice was sold at GHC25 and GHC30, today in 2022, a 5kilo bag of rice is sold at GHC45, GHC47, GHC50, and GHC70.



In 2016, size 5 bag of dried corn was sold between GHC150 and GHC200 today, the same corn is sold at GHC500.



A gallon of frytol cooking oil which was sold at GHC150 in 2016, is sold today at GHC500.

The transportation fare from Somanya to Accra was GHC7, today it has increased to GH17.



These are just few to mention, but the comparison can go on and on.



We want to rather advise EIU to rather press on Nana Addo to fix the messed economy, stop the expensive lifestyle because he, Nana Addo has violated the social contract signed between him and the Ghanaian people.



We are therefore calling on Ghanaians in and outside to disregard the EIU publication because it is a prediction just to mislead the good people of Ghana who are poised to vote massively for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election.



Long live Ghana

Long live NDC



Long live JM



Long live BMB



SIGNED



MOSES TETTEY DOMETEY

PRESIDENT OF BMB



Date: 19th April, 2020