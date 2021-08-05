Stop trying to reap for your forefathers what they did not sow

Osei Kofi Acquah, National Youth Organizer for the CPP

A man who tries or reap where and what he didn't sow is a Thief.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trying to reap for his father and his colleagues what they didn't sow.



The struggle took place in a land called Gold Coast, and only one man was brave and consistent and kept fighting till the end.



When the colonial masters finally gave up, he wrestled the key of independence from them and opened the door to a new tomorrow and named her Ghana.



He Osagyefo gave Ghana new clothes called the National flag and a new song called the National Anthem.



To make sure the colonial masters never return, he made a new door and braced it with an impenetrable material called A Republic.

Inside that impenetrable door was a lock called Sovereignty and can only be decoded with a key called The Ghanaian First Republican constitution.



Let us remind ourselves that we are talking about the genesis of a modern country called Ghana.



We don't know today in our history books, and if there should be a day to remember our Hero and the champion of Pan - Africanism and modern day African democracy, then it should be Founder's day.



We will hold on to this truth and knowledge and pass it on to generations after generations, so help us God