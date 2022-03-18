Strengthening local govt agencies and investing in local enterpreneurs key to economic growth

Nana Kweku Ofori-Atta

The constitution of the Republic of Ghana in its powers, authorized government to make provision and create municipal assemblies to regulate and manage the affairs of every Region, districts, municipals, towns and communities to enable them assist government to enhance development in every Region.

For this reason, government has Regional Ministers, Municipal chief executives and assembly men and women elected by the people.



The President only spearheads government business with cabinet ministers whereas the legislature thus members of government, ensure that the right laws which are going to be beneficial to the Citizens are passed to be abided by.



If observations are made critically, one may notice that our assembly men and women are not working, the municipal assembly does not regulate, inspect their towns and communities rather burdening all problems on the shoulders of government every now and then.



Our Chiefs also have instrumental roles to play in our governing system yet we disregarded them hence making the system cumbersome.



I believe the legislature needs to be independent as well as our judicial system as a nation. Politics will go back and forth but the economic recovery of a country requires wholistic national approach where no partisan matters are attached to its delegations.

What is the essence of our natural resources if not to serve the nation’s interest ?



Another issue dribbling my mind and that of Ghanaians is the fact that we cannot trust ourselves as a nation to invest in our local entrepreneurs to equip them to extend their businesses to create enabling environment for jobs without politicizing every good initiatives and policies put before the table of discussion.



If the right things are done, we can discuss Ghana nationally without giving politics a listening ear which may result in a political banter thus bringing divisions.



How then, can we join forces together to stabilize the economy when it affairs are managed by politicians and foreigners who always apportion blame with one party to the other. Also awarding all the lucrative contracts to foreigners?