Strive for better: Ramadan day seventeen

File photo of traders in the rain

Until we remain resolutely firm, making it in this world and the hereafter would be a serious catastrophic failure.

Striving in this world is of many types, but that which is important to us are the efforts we put to please our Lord, soul, and what we do for a living. Thus, it’s mentioned: “And whoever strives hard, he strives only for his own soul; most surely Allah is Self-sufficient, above (need of) the worlds”.



Sometimes, just because of frustration, we complain so much but do little. And as the whining gets intense, we do say; “Why me, God?” But come to think of it; if not you, who then do you want to be burdened, brother? Allah knows that you can take that load even beyond the strands.



It’s just that you haven’t toughened your mind. That's why if your business is on the verge of collapsing, you need to strive, as in developing a proper business plan, make a demand forecast, rebrand, increase product quality and service delivery etcetera.

But you don’t sleep and ask God to intervene, whereas you’ve not done the needful. When things aren't going on well, do more good and desist from evil. So if you want to satisfy your soul, increase your charitable deeds to benefit a lot of indigents. All these are examples apropos to striving in this world for the betterment of one’s soul cum pleasing Allah.



However, before this would work, you’ve to consider the type of people you affiliate yourself to. Those who enjoy disbelieving in Allah and aren’t hard-working mustn’t be given a preference. So prioritize those you perceived to be more advanced in spiritual and economic life, to proffer solutions for you.



Never forget that all the Prophet underwent severe hassle in life. Jesus (as) and Muhammad (pbuh) had theirs, so what is holding you behind, too? In order to know that Allah is aware of what is eating us up, this is what He said; and (as for) those who strive hard for Us, We will most certainly guide them in Our ways; and Allah is most surely with the doers of good. Qur’an 29:69.