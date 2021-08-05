Student Loan Trust Fund needs to be fixed

Beneficiaries of SLTF face delay in loan disbursement

Dear Student Loan Trust Fund,

As we all know, the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) was established under the Trustee Incorporation Act 1962, Act 106, to provide financial support for the benefit of students.



The mission and vision behind the establishment were clear, well stated in the Student Loan Trust Fund Act 2011, Act 820 passed by the Parliament of Ghana.



Fast forward, it has been in operation for years, with the aim of assisting students to pay their fees and also provide for some, educational materials and other basic needs. Well, as far as I am concerned, it has not shifted from its core mandate.



Notwithstanding, let me commend the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) for deeming it vital to always liaise with the government on matters relating to SLTF.



The current executives have pushed to the extent that a nominee has been presented to represent NUGS on the board of directors of SLTF. They have done well to that effect.

However, the current state of SLTF is unattractive, and the least said about it, the better, as beneficiaries are wallowing in sadness and hopelessness about disbursements anytime soon.



As it stands, thousands of beneficiaries ranging from level 100 students who applied have not been given a "Kobo." Continuing students also are yet to hear good news. Therefore, I have some questions to ask:



1. When is the government constituting the governing board of SLTF?



2. When will government appoint a new CEO to manage the affairs of the ailing institution?



3. When will the Ministry of finance and GETFund see the need to disburse funds to this institution?

4. When is SLTF paying its beneficiaries?



The above questions need some urgent answers. As a matter of urgency, we are pleading with the government to consider and put the trust fund on track again as it used to be.



The truth is that beneficiaries are not happy with the current situation; life is really tough for beneficiaries on various campuses.



There are lots to be fixed concerning the Student Loan Trust Fund.