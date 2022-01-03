Taking responsibilities are the building blocks to successful PR campaigns

Taking full responsibility of initiatives plays an important role to success

Tell me where taking full responsibility doesn't play an important role to successfully attain or achieve one's aim or as a company? It might start from a variety of sit/ questions, however, we can decide to look from the angle when one is a relationship starter.

Since you have decided to ask that woman or young lady which you have some amount of love for out, certainly you also have some level of responsibility to play till you file her out into the relationship you long for her. And one of the most important key roles to sustaining that relationship which you've successfully had is going to always be taking responsibility; out rightly, it is saying not giving in to excuses as long as the relationship exists. In other words, one of the failures to successful PR is when agencies give in to excuses and never pay close attention to detail.



It is the same case with Public and Media relations agencies, understanding that responsibility and playing it as a key role with clients especially. Responsibility should be an ethic in public relations firms mostly to budding companies and also to the behemoth leading the industries, they too have to imbibe this key role which could mean a lot to sustain their growth and establishment in specific industries.



Well, taking responsibilities works in exchange for paying attention to detail and it is also one of the reasons you won your woman's heart, you can confess that as much as you can to prove the fact. And when it comes to public and media relations in retrospect, this factor should be considered as one of the building blocks to both growing PR companies in Nigeria, and also to the leading firms who can gain more trust and establishment through this role. It should be imbibed as a culture in PR.



Responsibility as a building block to successful PR campaigns, and paying attention to detail is one of the measures to completely win the hearts of clients in your industry, how satisfying it can be, even to your woman.



On Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 2:11 AM Agwuma Kingsley wrote:



See The Top 10 Nigerian Songs Of 2021



The Nigerian music landscape has produced a range of records that have rocked us into moments of ambiance, where we felt good and were loved. In a place where we gathered together and danced through the spectrum of these moments wishing they lasted forever and never collapsed, we enjoyed this set of records the creators offered us, with glee and without regrets either we still want more.

This list comprises those records that have set the pace for us in 2021. They've been carefully arranged in no particular order but have been selected due to reasons of the influence they've curated and how fans connected with them. The majority of them have stayed on the music charts and have allowed us to rock the good moments.



Joeboy - Alcohol:



Joeboy's "Alcohol" is one of those records that everyone found solace in and was strongly connected with during 2021. Alcohol is like a place where Joeboy finds his peace of mind accompanied with rounds of sipping the liquor, he kept requesting more consistently as he also began influencing his fans to take some alcohol particularly. Although, he advised them against the intake of alcoholics and the song continued creating more impact.



Omah Lay - Understand:



Omah Lay's 'Understand' is another record that made a huge impact in the Nigerian music soundscape and beyond. Recently, Omah Lay had a successful home concert in his city and has been set aside to break limits with his debut studio album "Boy Alone", which he anticipates. He also released the catchy "Free Mind" that has currently been doing numbers on all streaming platforms both locally and internationally.



Ruger - Dior:



From the success of Ruger's "Bounce" during a pandemic and in the lockdown till after the lockdown, Ruger took over the airwaves and was consecutively spotted amongst the Top 10 most buzzing creators in his home country alongside his label mate, Rema. Currently, his "Dior" has replaced Bounce while the magic of his success lies in his recently released sophomore extended play "Second Wave", alongside his consistency and ability to deliver expansively.

Kizz Daniel - Eh God:



After the success of Kizz Daniel's "Lie", he orchestrated an EP that arrays his love life and proclaimed his place as the King of Love once more. "Eh God" becomes a special cloth cut out from the project as it could soundtrack a new dance wave in pop culture if Kizz Daniel applies careful intentionality to the wave which the record is currently creating. Ever since his exit from G-Worldwide in 2017 to date, he has been following the wave of the Nigerian music industry, now he is making several attempts to create one.



Adekunle Gold - High featuring Davido:



AG Baby doesn't have a single disappointment in him, you must confess that you believe in him now, so well. So far, he opened the year with the cadencing pop "What It Is", and accompanied the lush R&B and pop "Sinner" featuring British singer, Lucky Daye. Currently, Adekunle Gold has had several featured tracks, however, he hasn't failed to resume duty fully introducing us with the revelers' most favorite track on a joint with Davido titled - "High." The record kept revelers together in one piece as everyone vibed and rocked the juice nonstop, even took liquor to make the fun a fair exchange accompanied with hedonism.



Fireboy DML - Peru:



Fireboy DML has currently raked a huge success in the year 2021. Recently his monster hit Peru, has fully broken into the British market with the help of Ed Sheeran on the remix, which has expanded DML's marketability and access into the UK music scene. He is doing huge numbers on all DSP's and is rocking ambiance in full.



Wizkid - Essence remix featuring Tems & Justin Bieber:

From the box of his fourth studio album, Wizkid made an official remix of Essence which appeared on the deluxe version of the album the following year. It featured Justin Bieber and Tems and recounted a massive success in America, stayed on the top of the charts for weeks, and connected the world even as it became the song of the summer in 2021.



Ladipoe - Feeling featuring Buju:



"Feeling" has become the record that everyone has found pleasure in. Topping music charts both locally and in the continental hemisphere, the record has kept listeners in a shape that relates to everyone's emotions. Feeling has a strong connection with its listeners, even as the record is perfect to fit for song-of-the-year conversations. It is worthy enough to bag an award if not for the power of Joeboy's "Alcohol"



Simi - So Bad featuring Joeboy:



This record is beautiful, at the same time it is a hit record that was wheeled out seamlessly, perhaps for the cause of Joeboy's assistance. She released "Woman" earlier before "So Bad" assisted as she adulates women and gives them everything they deserve including a voice to speak for themselves through the record. Now, "So Bad" could be referred to as the track that made Simi earn a breathtaking career in 2021.



Burna Boy - Kilometre:



Kilometre is a strong reflection of Burna's transition from a nobody to somebody in the Nigerian music industry. He focused on connecting the dots of both his lifestyle and experiences together which connected the minds of listeners in one piece, even as he stories the plethora of experiences and the likes to his current state of greatness as the African Giant. Kilometre was a hit and it was carefully assisted by his second single this year titled, "B.Dor" featuring Wizkid.

Burna Boy has had a successful year in review, his 2022 promises more even as he is getting set to headline a show at Madison Square Garden, which is one of the biggest arenas in the world.



Gyakie - Forever remix featuring Omah Lay:



Ghanaian's most beloved Gyakie's mild tempo "Forever", not only originally became one of Nigerian's favorite tracks in 2021 but with Omah Lay's effort on the remix laid side by side with Gyakie's stint, emboldened the love Nigerian's have for Gyakie and her music. The record not only raked a huge amount of streams across digital platforms, but it also strongly connected the hearts of many love birds.