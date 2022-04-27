Ten strong reasons why Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could lead NPP In 2024 Elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Many prominent political figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed interest in leading the party into the 2024 general elections.

Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Trade, Lawyer John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister for Railways Development, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, former Minister for NEPAD and Regional Cooperation in the erstwhile administration of President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Commissioner, Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research, ECOWAS, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku among others.



Interestingly, among these party stalwarts listed above, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the person who has garnered less political experience, and has spent very less number of years in politics, appears to be the most favorable candidate to clinch the flag bearership position based on performance in office, empirical data, facts, historical analysis, and recent statistics.



1. DEVINE FAVOR FROM GOD



The Vice President, who has his umbilical cord tied to North East Region, perhaps could have just been placed in this current position strategically by devine favor from the Almighty God.



He got here following his selection as the running mate to then Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and their subsequent elections in 2016 and 2020 as President and Vice President respectively.



After all, there were other competent materials in the party who were overlooked by those who made the selection including the Presidential candidate himself.



2. ALIU MAHAMA SCENARIO



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, could be ignored for another person to be selected as the Presidential candidate of the NPP, but how would Ghanaians take this and how would that impact the performance of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



That, he was sidestepped by the party as happened to late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama?



How would that enhance or destroy the chances of the party particularly in the North, Greater Accra, Volta, and other Regions with deprived communities, and in Zongo communities where there already exists perceptions that no Northerner, Ga, Ewe, or a non-Akan person would ever lead the NPP no matter the cleverness, depth of experience, wealth of brilliance or extreme qualities of the person.

This means, the party would have no other reason than to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to clear all these age-old perceptions that have denied the party a reasonable chunk of supporters in previous elections in the selected Regions mentioned.



3. NORTHERNER/MUSLIM FACTOR



A Northerner, non-Akan has never led the party since 1992, hence an opportunity to clear misconceptions and perceptions about NPP being an "Akan" party.



Religion is the opium of the masses in the world and Ghana cannot be exempted. Therefore, it plays an important role in shaping our mental strength, moral fiber and in the process guides national discourse and development.



Consequently, political parties in Ghana often consider the religious cards that favor them, and the NPP since 1992 has constantly played this card very well. But, how would the party be able to convince the Muslim community that it is not just a pro-Christian party, but circular in its approach to leadership as the nation prescribes in the 1992 constitution.



In proving they are divergent and religious tolerance, the party would have no option than to give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the chance to lead them since no Muslim has ever led the party since 1992, and the tradition since independence.



The main opponent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana at the moment is the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Therefore, the conduct of the NDC in every election is monitored strategically by the NPP to improve their activities for electoral gains just as the latter also monitors the former.



Interestingly, the NDC has given an opportunity to two Vice Presidents to lead the party into national elections. The late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, an Akan, and President John Dramani Mahama, a non-Akan. This occurred between 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012 respectively.



In this scenario, how would the NPP explain all the cogent issues that might emerge and surround the geographical consideration to convince Ghanaians should the Electoral College bypass Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to select another Akan person as occurred in 2007 when the late Vice President His Excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who was vying to replace John Agyekum Kufuor lost the bid to lead the party under bizarre circumstances.



Since no Vice President has ever led the party into the elections, the party's foot soldiers would want to do everything in their power to change the narrative, overturn the obnoxious perspective, and attempt to cure the erroneous perception, obviously to favor Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

4. ECONOMIC POWER PLAY FACTOR



The current Vice President has demonstrated beyond every reasonable doubt that he understands economics in the classroom and in government through his lectures and in leadership.



As Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT) of the administration of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia seems to know and have all the figures and statistics of the government's performance up his sleeves.



Many young Ghanaians are motivated by this high-class intellectual capabilities of the economist turned politician, therefore, it would be untenable, if not politically suicidal to overlook this person for another candidate.



5. PERFORMANCE OF NPP



In the North, the electoral fortunes of the NPP have improved significantly following the selection of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the running mate to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo in 2008.



In the past, the North used to be described as the stronghold of the NDC, but that has since changed following this development. In Northern Region for instance, the NPP and NDC currently hold same number of seats in Parliament.



Consequently, since the performance of the NPP up North has improved, how would anyone in the NPP be able to convince the delegates not to vote for the man who inspired this, engineered this, and instigated this positive political development?



6. FOREIGN INFLUENCE



Before joining the Bank of Ghana and local politics, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had lectured economics outside the shores of Ghana.

Subsequently, when he joined the central bank, his work in the financial sector did not only become very visible, plausible, laudable but very appreciative by his admirers outside the shores of Ghana and therefore, he succeeded in building an international reputation for himself, his party, his nation through the various roles he successfully played with popular Ivy League Universities, the World Bank and other global establishments.



To this end, the global endorsement secured by the economist, obviously could not be overlooked by delegates of the NPP when they go to the polls to elect a flag bearer, considering its impact on national polls.



7. PARTNERSHIP WITH NANA ADDO



The partnership the NPP has developed out of the current relationship that exists between President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia since 2008 till today, has remained one of the best in political history.



That relationship, therefore, cannot just be washed away by the exit of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo when the able assistant proves he is laudable, capable, and able to take over from Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as justified by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta after the recent Lecture by the Vice President at Kasoa.



That partnership with Nana Addo, therefore, may not end following the exit of this administration, should Dr. Bawumia remains relevant in NPP and possibly in government to continue upholding the legacy of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.



8. RESPECT FOR IDEOLOGY



The Vice President came from a family known to belong to another political tradition to join the NPP. His father served in Kwame Nkrumah's Convention People's Party (CPP) government, a far-leftist group, and subsequently joined the administration of late President Jerry John Rawlings, a social democratic group.



That notwithstanding, he has since absorbed himself into the NPP tradition, a far-right group and has since become consummate of the philosophy of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, therefore defusing any threat of disloyalty from his end. His loyalty to NPP ideals and principles therefore remains unquestionably high, and that might support his bid to lead the party.



9. HISTORY AND POWER BLOCKS

History, they say, is studied in order to improve the present whilst using the past as a benchmark. Therefore, in politics, what happened in the past automatically has influence over the future. In the NPP, there are known blocks created consciously or unconsciously through unfolding events and historically documented paths chattered over the years.



The tradition was formed out of an amalgamation of smaller groupings opposed to colonial rule through the establishment of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC). Subsequently, the administration of the first President of Ghana Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was vehemently opposed through the United Party (UP) tradition made of kingpins who disagreed with the ideology, policies and programs of Kwame Nkrumah.



As Ghana transitioned from the first republic under Kwame Nkrumah to various republics and to the fourth republic under JerryJohn Rawlings, the NPP tradition successfully had three occasions to lead Ghana through the second republic under Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia in 1969-1972 when the administration was truncated through a coup, then under John Agyekum Kufuor in 2001-2008 when multi-party democracy was reintroduced in 1992, and then the current administration under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.



Political analysts say, Busia and Kufuor came from one stock whilst Nana Addo came from the Danquah stock. If this analysis is anything to go by, then the NPP would definitely want to try the Dombo stock too since the contribution of the stock had been visible, reasonable, and commendable since the first republic, putting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the spotlight and in this poll position to take up the mantle of leadership since he comes from the northern stock making up the Dombo factor in the NPP.



The historical analysis of the picture and character of the Danquah-Dombo Busia tradition would therefore favor the Vice President at the delegates' congress considering the empirical facts provided above.



10. MARKETABILITY OF CANDIDATE



Above all the aforementioned, the NPP would not risk presenting any candidate who cannot be marketed to Ghanaians.



The party would not also risk gambling with any candidate they would have to struggle to sell to the Ghanaian electorates.



They definitely would settle on the candidate who would not only be popular, but acceptable to electorates following the track record, experience and exposure in governance.



That, in the views of many Ghanaians, clearly puts Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia above all other candidates vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections based on visibility, popularity, acceptability, to make the work of the party easy in marketing him as a candidate with a very smooth and not cumbersome approach to the political terrain