Flag of the African Union

The African Dream

The African Agenda



Not for the shallow-minded



Africa is the mother of resources from which all the continents rely



But Yet Africa is a borrower always waiting to act on lender reply



To make a supply without any plan to fly



Out of the indebtedness outcry



So I ask then again why?



How can the breeder of gold, diamonds, cocoa, coffee, cotton, shea, silver, copper, rubber, timber, ivory, manganese, forest, vegetation, constant sunshine etc. still be indebted with suffering masses?

As if the mathematics of common sense doesn’t involve the masses



This equation I can never comply



From those woods which are made to ply



I still can't get any answer as I require



But the deeper I enquire



The leaders are the only Africans living the word fly



From the Religious Leaders to those Politicians whose belly they only supply



We need to make this dream come true

As I scream from the dream of a rebirth



Where every single soul born on Africa can rely and start life from above the sky as they are born under the Sun by the God of the universe whose sign is the Sunshine



A dream of a Sunshine Africa



An Africa full of smiles and not bitter political bitter bile



An Africa which has the shine so bright that the next generation shall live under culture of love and above the oppressors nine



Wake up Africa



Our land us the only agenda



Our people is our only source of strength from our creator

Africa needs to protect our people and land like a terminator in the mist of all the day and night operation of our predator



Africa must hang the boots of a selfish few ones and wear the shoes of the majority in the representation of the universal rule



Africa must wake up into its intuition and train talent with the deep investment into research for intelligence tool



Africa should dream the dream from the spectacle of making the majority the priority



In this dream of rebirth



We need the freedom from politics and religion to settle boldly like the descendants from the God of the sun and the ornamental earth crust



Africa can rise above this heat borrow for tomorrow and rust



An Africa that places value on African mental health

Mental revolution is the only reason for this agenda



African dream



A dream of one Africa



Africa with Mansa Musa, Ghana and Songhai



Africa with the unity of beauty



This dream may seem like a melting ice cream but yet it’s a possible sunny day in Africa everyday as I scream



Poetry is my soul