The African Dream
The African Agenda
Not for the shallow-minded
Africa is the mother of resources from which all the continents rely
But Yet Africa is a borrower always waiting to act on lender reply
To make a supply without any plan to fly
Out of the indebtedness outcry
So I ask then again why?
How can the breeder of gold, diamonds, cocoa, coffee, cotton, shea, silver, copper, rubber, timber, ivory, manganese, forest, vegetation, constant sunshine etc. still be indebted with suffering masses?
As if the mathematics of common sense doesn’t involve the masses
This equation I can never comply
From those woods which are made to ply
I still can't get any answer as I require
But the deeper I enquire
The leaders are the only Africans living the word fly
From the Religious Leaders to those Politicians whose belly they only supply
We need to make this dream come true
As I scream from the dream of a rebirth
Where every single soul born on Africa can rely and start life from above the sky as they are born under the Sun by the God of the universe whose sign is the Sunshine
A dream of a Sunshine Africa
An Africa full of smiles and not bitter political bitter bile
An Africa which has the shine so bright that the next generation shall live under culture of love and above the oppressors nine
Wake up Africa
Our land us the only agenda
Our people is our only source of strength from our creator
Africa needs to protect our people and land like a terminator in the mist of all the day and night operation of our predator
Africa must hang the boots of a selfish few ones and wear the shoes of the majority in the representation of the universal rule
Africa must wake up into its intuition and train talent with the deep investment into research for intelligence tool
Africa should dream the dream from the spectacle of making the majority the priority
In this dream of rebirth
We need the freedom from politics and religion to settle boldly like the descendants from the God of the sun and the ornamental earth crust
Africa can rise above this heat borrow for tomorrow and rust
An Africa that places value on African mental health
Mental revolution is the only reason for this agenda
African dream
A dream of one Africa
Africa with Mansa Musa, Ghana and Songhai
Africa with the unity of beauty
This dream may seem like a melting ice cream but yet it’s a possible sunny day in Africa everyday as I scream
