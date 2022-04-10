The Duffuor 'Ahotɔ Project' could be just what the NDC needs

Kwabena Duffour

Finally, the NDC grassroots are being given the recognition that they've been craving for all the while. They're at last getting the chance to grow beyond the branches and the constituencies.

And this is all due to the revolution that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is currently leading to give the true meaning to grassroots participation in national politics.



Around late afternoon on 7 April 2022, the former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor launched the NDC “Ahotɔ Project” in the Ashaiman Constituency - This event essentially marked the first of numerous business initiatives to bring sustainable revenue and financial relief to the NDC grassroots executives.



To all intent and purposes, the “Ahotɔ Project” will cover all 275 constituencies with each constituency receiving rental equipment worth GHc30,000 each, making an investment total of GHc8,250,000. The project also includes skills development and entrepreneurial training programs for members on effective business management. It's basically geared to decrease inequality and protect the grassroots from the proverbial no-money syndrome, and also serves as a sustainable business solution to fund NDC activities at the grassroots.



Additionally, the “Ahotɔ Project” is designed to strengthen and develop the constituencies to be self-sufficient and ensure that the benefits of being a member of the NDC are more fairly shared and sustainable.



As other people have pointed out, this is the first time in the history of the NDC that such a fiscally responsible, progressive, and the most superbly-crafted project is being rolled out at the grassroots. And seemingly, the reactions within the NDC varied hugely, - from joy and vindication among well-intentioned party stakeholders to deep skepticism among the bulk of John Mahama followers.

It has also caused delight among Duffuor’s team, who always said his vow to do politics differently would attract even the undecided voter demography and those who had previously opted not to vote again.



Whichever way you look at it, the “Ahotɔ Project” appears as the game-changer for the NDC.



I watched a bit of Dr. Duffuor’s presentation at the launch, and I can confidently say this is a politician with momentous charisma and a man truly with the people. What excites me here most is how the grassroots themselves are overly excited about the Duffuor factor.



The man has very consistently since becoming an NDC frontline taken a principled stand for grassroots mobilization. He's essentially returning the party to its actual owners and in the process reincarnating the NDC's social democratic identity.



That's actually the promise NDC Rawlings toiled for - the devolvement of power to build an egalitarian society.

But then, the degree of gratuitous political patronage, avarice, and gluttony that has characterized post-Rawlings NDC makes it rare to see a leader so committed to the core principles of comradeship and solidarity with the grassroots.



In actual fact, the demographics of the last two general elections have shown that Ghanaians don't trust the Mahama NDC. I've been told countless times that the NDC no longer represents ordinary people.



Then again, Dr. Duffuor is changing the narratives- It’s clear to many party folks, including the skeptical that Duffuor is a deeply honest politician and socially conscious leader we’ve had near the top in a very long time. There’s no escaping the fact that Duffuor is a proven performer - He’s saying and acting differently from what every other politician is saying. If only the rest of the NDC leadership was even 10% as endearing or practical as he is, the party wouldn't be where it is today.



At this juncture, the party needs an alternative that will work - The NDC urgently needs a leader committed, as is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to building a party that really works “for the many, and not only a few.”



Unlike some in the NDC leadership, Duffuor recognizes the value of grassroots empowerment, participation, and social values. He has discovered the essential programs for electoral success and showed the way.

The effects of his politics can be politically and electorally far-reaching if the NDC rank and file recognize that fact, admit that the party needs Duffuor’s leadership of service, and move forward constructively into 2024 with one accord.



Quite simply, if Duffuor ever gets the nod to lead, he will certainly create a Ghana that everyone will be proud of.



Let's get it.