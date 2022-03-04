The Ghana we all want

Some institutions in the country have embarked on strike

At age 65 most workers in service would have honorably retired nurturing and guiding their young ones to thread on successful paths.

But it is sad to note that, this is not the story of my beloved Ghana which could well be described as the nation that has derailed from the tenets it was built on resulting in not being able to secure a better future for itself at 65.



The truth hurts, but I guess as Ghanaians this is one of the bitter pills we would have to swallow to get in touch with reality and reflect on our current situation.



Those at the helm of affairs will soon bow out and the upcoming youth will soon take reigns but currently what examples do we see and what kind of path are our current leaders treading on for the youth to emulate.



Need I say more one of the fulcrums that hold a nation is education and at 65 what do we see, right from the basic level there is currently a struggle as teachers continue to lament that, they are yet to get the new curriculum to impact knowledge into the upcoming generation, through to the senior high school level where though free which is commendable but would not deny the fact that the program is struggling even with something as basic such as food supplies and money to effectively run our senior high schools.



For our tertiary level, it is, unfortunately, more glaring and embarrassing in the sense that a country that wants to make itself the center for education in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region cannot seem to handle the conditions of service for its main stakeholders which are the lecturers well how do we expect to succeed and make the necessary difference in the sector? And though they have reluctantly suspended the strike pending negotiations with the government and back to the lecture halls the students appear to be on tenterhooks as they do not know

when the lecturers will strike back again.



These are the various issues bedeviling the labor front in the country and we expect the economy to boom when the main drivers of the economy are facing such harsh conditions of service.



For a 65-year-old nation that prides itself on being the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence and manage its affairs leaves much to be desired.



A wobbling economy has been performing at its worst in recent times coupled with a disgruntled labor force in the country.



This is not the beloved Ghana we the citizens want to see at this day and age expect us to compete with the rest of the world.

The political class especially ought to reflect on themselves and bow their heads in shame on how they have wasted their opportunities to make Ghana a better place with their failure to sacrifice in the sense that whiles Ghana continues to struggle economically they continue to enjoy their lavish lifestyles to the detriment of its citizens.



What happened to a leader must learn to sacrifice it also boils down to how we groom leaders from our youthful stage especially whiles in school the essence of a leader must sacrifice the most must be instilled into this youthful leaders till they grow and apply it in future positions to be worth of emulation.



As a Ghanaian and likewise other Ghanaians who share the same thought we are not being pessimistic about the prospects of our dear nation but rather look forward to a Ghana we all want.



A Ghana we would all look back and be proud of, where systems put in place are properly scrutinized and devoid of corruption.



A Ghana with a strong economy with care for its youth, labour force and retirees as well.

A Ghana with a robust education system grooming the next generation to stand tall amongst its peers on the world stage.



A Ghana where certain health conditions would not indirectly mean death sentence because its systems are adequately responding to its demands.



Finally, a Ghana that would not throw its jealousy guarded democracy and preserving of its 4th republican constitution to the dogs but will strive to keep through thick and thin to live by its name the beacon of democracy to inspire other nations that despite all current struggles it still can be done.