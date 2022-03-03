The Ghanaians Akufo-Addo is begging to accept E-Levy are the same he is incarcerating

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President of Ghana

When a government wants to propose something new to the people, the need to build a good relationship with the population matters a lot. A good relationship builds trust, therefore, the people be willing to accept.

Unfortunately, the lack of communication and respect for the common Ghanaians has soured the president’s relationship with the people, one of the reasons many Ghanaians are not interested in the E-Levy.



Some many political strategies governments like to build a good relationship with the people use, one of them is to communicate regularly for the government to be familiar with the grievances of the people.



It seems the Ghanaian president cares more about external matters than what is happening in his country. We saw the message of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the US government when George Floyd was brutally murdered.



Yet in Ghana during the elections, innocent people were gunned down. Months passed, Akufo Addo refused to talk about those that were killed. The worst part of the story is when an NPP politician declared those victims as criminals.

Meanwhile, the government continues to beg the common Ghanaians, those Akufo Addo doesn’t care about them to accept the E-Levy.



How can the president keep oppressing the people that he wants them to accept the E-Levy? They will never accept it; this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs to understand because the people feel that he doesn’t respect them.



Another important issue is the war Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared on critics and journalists criticizing his government. The president can’t do that to people he wants them to accept the E-Levy, they will reject it.