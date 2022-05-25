The Killing of a pregnant woman, her four children: Where are the media, human right activists?

Harira was killed alongside her four children

Her name is Harira, a pregnant Muslim woman. Her life ended somewhere yesterday. And gruesomely, her fetus and four children weren’t spared. They were all butchered. Sad.

But the media is too ‘silent’. Unlike how it came to the front pages of the print media, news-in-brief, and social media, Facebook, Twitter, and especially TikTok, tagging Muslims as horrible and monstrous. They won’t even mention that a pregnant Muslim woman (and unborn baby) with her four children have been murdered by some morons. This has always been the case. The (media) make it seem as though taking the lives of Muslims is godly legitimate.



Not only the media but most of the other religious persons who shamed Islam for that slightest opportunity they had, have today remained shush. Even though, before the murder of Deborah, some 30 Muslims were reported murdered in the same country. Why are you also quiet?



Muslims, in general, have shown to the world that they’re hospitable and kindhearted. The records are there for all to see. Remember, just last week, Muslims all over the world paraded themselves online and took turns with each other when the sudden death of Deborah came to light. They could have chosen to stay quiet (or even be neutral), but knowing that the life of every human being matters, they spoke against the crime and asked that the law be made to deal with those murderers. That nobody deserves to die by mob action (or fire). So why is the world quiet? Muslims are from a different planet, isn’t it!?



The world today, if an unidentified toddler is seen holding a toy gun on campus, pointing it at his friends, and starts to shout “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great), the Media, would tomorrow, have it that a Muslim terrorist planned to assassinate his friends, in the news, all over the world. This is how the Media play with the mind of the people, sowing seeds of islamophobia. Even the elite and gullible fall prey to it because hating Islam is loving.



But if a sane adult, premeditated on killing Muslim worshippers, and had videoed himself prior to the crime, goes ahead and massacres a number of Muslims in a cold blood, the Media would report it as an ‘insane’ individual who murdered some worshippers, without even acknowledging the fact that the slain persons are Muslims.

The Media is clearly against Islam. And no doubt about that. That’s why, since time immemorial, they’ve taken every possible step to make Islam and Muslims appear volatile to people who’d grow fond of Islam. The good news, however, is, that Islam keeps flourishing. Thus today the fastest-growing religion in the world is Islam. Even if Muslims unanimously agree to stop the propagation of Islam, Islam will not die. “It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it.” (Quran 9:33)



The killing of innocent people for whatever reason, either injustice was done to a particular group of people, or for a political reason, is still inhuman. Thus whosoever laughs at Muslims or keeps being neutral in times that an innocent Muslim is slain, is inhospitable and, unfortunately, a double-faced person, who doesn’t love humanity.



Nigeria, although a beautiful country, looks so contorted today. Infamy and anarchy are its ugly spots. Taking the lives of citizens is more like a game. And so, if the South or North should win, one would wonder: what at all would the trophy look like!?



For this reason alone, people would now need to know that religion is unblemished. It’s men who find it very blemish to use their brains while being religious. Christians are killing. Muslims are killing. Unreligious people are also killing. People of the society aren’t exceptional too.



So if one would hate Islam, one should hate it. But one shouldn’t carry the brain along. Because it will be a double loss. For without you or us, Islam will still triumph.