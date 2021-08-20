The NPP @ 29: Food for thought

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) flag

In the 2020 elections, the NDC had no convincing message, yet they nearly won the majority in parliament and almost succeeded in forcing the election into a second round. The same Ghanaians who voted massively against them in 2016 voted massively for them in 2020. Have we sat down to find out why?

Prior to the 2020 elections, we said to them worse things than calling them a party of “it is impossible”, yet their performance skyrocketed while ours nosedived in the last election. We don't seem to have learnt any serious lessons from the last elections. Name-calling is not efficacious in politics anymore.



What we SAY to or about the NDC is not as important as what we DO to win the heart of Ghanaians. It's not our business to CALL the NDC names; it is our business to make Ghanaians happy by DOING things that please them.



A party in power doesn't look down to criticize the opposition; it looks up to satisfy the electorates. Ghanaians already know what the NDC did and didn't do in the past. They don't need us to tell them. They need us to do for them what would make them happy and satisfied.



The NDC is not our performance yardstick. Making Ghanaians happy and satisfied is our performance yardstick.

The electorates of today are sophisticated and complex. They don't swallow anything politicians say hook, line, and sinker. They appreciate the good things politicians do than what they say.



So, at 29, let's be more concerned about our doings than our sayings. I hope we would all learn some lessons from the last elections so that our approach to 2024 would be a better approach.



Shalom shalom!