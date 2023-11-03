The NPP’s presidential candidate will be man-made

File photo

During an interview on Okay FM last week, the Director of Elections for the NPP, Mr. Evans Nimako was asked why the party is doing a Notice of Poll for just 4 candidates in their Presidential primaries, and he answered that they want to mimic everything done at the National Elections for the good of the party.

The catch in his answer is, in the National Elections, both the presidential and parliamentary elections are held on the same day, so why is it that in this election, the presidential is in November but the parliamentary will be in December? The simple reason is that the leadership of the party wants the presidential candidate election to be man-made.



But on a serious note, between Ken Agyapong and Dr. Bawumiah, who is campaigning? What is Dr. Bawumiah’s message to the delegates? Has he said anything different from what they are currently doing? Is he talking about the economy or he is saying something else? It is his people who are doing the propaganda for him and selling him like they sold Nana Addo to us in 2016.



For me, it is Ken Agyapong who is campaigning. He has said he was offered 800 million dollars and a Vice Presidential slot to step down for Dr. Bawumiah. He said Samira Bawumiah should shut up before he destroys his marriage. He said the corruption and the thievery in this government are so gargantuan that saying Nana Addo is the mother serpent of corruption is an understatement. He said some Chairmen have been bribed with GHC 100,000 and pick-up trucks.



The people who speak for Dr. Bawumiah, instead of saying what their boss will do, are attacking the campaign message of Ken Agyapong. They are denying what he is saying and calling him a thief, an idiot, and a liar. But what is different from what Ken is saying and what Prof. Stephen Adei and Prof. Frimpong-Boateng have said?



Prof. Adei said people had to pay GHC 1 million upfront to a minster to get a contract. This was confirmed by the Roads Minister at a press briefing. Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also said this government is made up of friends, families, and concubines.

Samira Bawumia told delegates who were struggling to eat two times a day to look sharp and vote for his husband. She argued that Ken Agyapong and his family are filthy rich and do not care for them. Meanwhile, at the said meeting, she was holding a handbag that she bought for over 20,000 pounds. Someone who was selling Fula when they were in opposition. Do you see how they continue to think of their members?



If you want to know who will lose on November 4, listen to Oman FM. On the other hand, if you listen to Wontumi FM, you will know who will lose the election. The bitterness between the two leading candidates is so beautiful. The race is tight, and unless the election of the candidate is man-made, Ken might win. We in the NDC love what we are hearing.



Mahama reba



So, who killed Dr. Bawumiah’s former aide, Kwabena Boadu? The NPP needs to come clean on this before Saturday.