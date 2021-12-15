The Noiseless Church

A church building

Should the church be in us, or we in the church? Should the truth be sold to people who claim to be in the church, just as lies are been sold to them? The church today can be pointed at, by the man who needs to be pointed to.

It is no surprise that churches are now being established in living and bedrooms, class rooms, on the streets, in the media and at temporal activity grounds, but no impact and effectiveness of it in the lives of people.



There is no single day without the sound of any church activity. Churches are located at every at every corner. The question is, what then is the church? Personally, I think a more accurate meaning must be given to the church than the adulterine and faithless explanations inherited and planted in the minds of people.



Church according to the dictionary is an assembly of believers, in fact an assembly of saints, holy people who worship God and believe in Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world.



Peter made this clear in his first book that, the church is a chosen nation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation and God's own people, that you (the church) may declare the wonderful deeds of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light (1 Peter 2:9). This verse has not only proven that the church is a collection of people, but also characterized the church as a living being, that is; the church functions, it declares the wonderful deeds of the Lord.



The church feeds (on the word of God), the church grows (physically and spiritually). This clears the doubt that, the church is not just a structure planted anywhere for people to worship in and make noises every time, all in the name of 'worshiping God', neither does it function for a moment (Sunday morning) and then switch to do other counter functions.

I personally think people have veered from the main aim of the church hence no trace of its identity and the efficacy of its existence.



If we claim to go to church but don't have the church in us, then we are causing a very big mistake that needs to be addressed now.



I have seen so many people who claim to go to church but whose lifestyles do not depict that of a Christian.



Who am I to judge? But who are you to deceive the world, by putting on the Christian garment on a dirty stinky inner?



We are tired of people who leave fornication scenes straight to the church, not with a sincere heart full of regrets and repentance aspirations, but to fish for their next victims.

There is no heart scanner at the front of your church gate, but you need no angel to tell you that God has seen you. As a church of Christ, we need to have kind and loving hearts, but just follow madam deaconess to her house, she will drop not even the bible in her hands down before continuing the quarrel she started with her neighbor in the morning.



We see the church as the only place to be holy at. Do not be surprise if you see sister Grace lying to her boss after prophesying in church last week, or brother Joel impregnate that young lady after he led the bible study last month. Nobody is grading you with perfection standard, though that is the standard of Christ, that we become like him, but can you just stop manipulating figures at your office, just to gain what does not actually belongs to you? Are you for real?



The church on Sunday is just a place where we go fellowship and listen to more teachings from our church leaders, but the real church is practiced outside the church building. For instance, just as football players go on halftime, to relax and meet their coach for guidelines, so is the church.



The main game is played on the field, but meeting the coach during halftime is not where the skills are shown. Being a player is seen on the field. Imagine a vehicle that wants to show its efficiency at the fuel station. No, the fuel station is where new energy enhancer is collected, the efficiency of the vehicle is seen on the road. This means that the church in us is not seen in the church structure or place of worship, but outside the structure, that is the world.



The church has a unique identity, the world does not need to suffer a pinch to identify a Christian at all. Do you need anyone to tell you that; the guy in a jersey top and down, boot, shin guard and number at the back of his jersey on the field is a sports person?

The Christian unlike the footballer cannot be identified by just the dress on us, but we must be adorned with doing good and having kind heart, we must also avoid activities that underpin our ethics and codes. Going to church on Sunday morning, praying, taking holly communions, hands been laid on us, under undertaking all perceived spiritual gymnastics, paying our tithes, praying in tongues and joining the choir among others are relevant.



They are just designs on our cloths. The main cloth is the character aspect. All the above listed are practiced when we meet inside the church (structure), but character is practiced outside of the church (structure). With all the above listed without good character, there is no reward for us anywhere. It is very good that you aspire and crave to win souls for Christ, but without first winning yourself, you are lost. Your character can even win more souls than you can imagine.



The church must not be silent, but it must definitely not become a noise hub. Become the noiseless church who does not live in the church but rather the church in you.