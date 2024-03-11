The President's Cup: An opportunity missed for Ghanaian Football

The 2024 President's Cup was held in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The recent edition of the President's Cup held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was marred by poor organization and missed opportunities.

Despite being a free event, the stadium failed to attract a full crowd, and the overall ambiance and publicity surrounding the game were severely lacking.



This article aims to address the concerns raised by the disorganized event and shed light on how the organizers missed a chance to promote Ghanaian football and boost struggling clubs in the country.



Missed Opportunities:



One of the missed opportunities during the President's Cup was the failure to mobilize supporters of the ruling NPP party to the stadium.



With effective organization, the event could have been an excellent platform for showcasing support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart.

The absence of a passionate crowd impacted the overall atmosphere and enthusiasm around the games.



Another disappointing aspect was the overcrowding of media personnel around the president and their bodyguards. This unprofessional scene gave the event a disorganized and chaotic feel.



A more structured approach should have been taken to ensure that the media coverage was well-coordinated and that the focus remained on the football action rather than the prominent figures present.



Local Participation:



It is worth questioning the decision to invite a Togolese referee and an Ivorian team, ASEC, for the event. Ghana boasts talented referees and football clubs that could have been given an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Inviting a local team would have not only strengthened the bond between the government and the local football community but also provided financial support to struggling clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



Financial Implications:



The money spent on inviting the foreign club that ultimately secured the trophy could have been utilized to support domestic clubs in financial distress. Ghanaian football has seen its fair share of struggles, with clubs often grappling with financial woes.



By diverting funds towards supporting these clubs, the government could have made a tangible impact on the state of football in the country.



The anticipation was that His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was coming to grace the occasion together with the two heads of state.

However, the Asantehene made no mistake by declining the invitation on traditional grounds. It could be very embarrassing if Otumfuo was at the very poorly organized event.



Thanks to Kumasi-based musicians Kwaku Gyesi, Amerado and reggae artist African Child whose presence electrified the ambiance in the studium with their hit songs, beyond that, the whole place was unentertaining.



The organizers of the event must thank the various Senior High Schools in Kumasi for showing up to watch the football game; otherwise, the stadium could have been partially empty.



This is the first time I have seen Kumasi Asante Kotoko play against a top club like ASEC gate-free, yet the thousands of noisy Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters in Kumasi had no interest in watching the game.



This truly confirms that something wasn't right in Kumasi.

Conclusion:



The 2024 President's Cup highlighted a lack of organization, missed opportunities, and a failure to utilize the event to its full potential. By ensuring the involvement of NPP supporters, inviting local teams, and redirecting funds towards struggling Premier League clubs, the event could have fostered a stronger sense of unity and support for Ghanaian football. It is imperative that future editions of the President's Cup prioritize local participation and focus on empowering Ghanaian clubs to elevate the overall standard of football in the country.