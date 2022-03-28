Student activist, Abdul-Latif Abdul-Salam

I remember vividly, a long-time classmate of mine I bumped into and gave her a ride. We started talking about life and school, then she told me about how she couldn’t make it to the university because of financial difficulties. I asked which university she applied then, she said UPSA.

Surprisingly, I told her I’m a student there. She was craving to be there too but circumstances couldn’t permit her. I must say this, she was very intelligent in class.



You have the opportunity to be in the university, take advantage of it before it’s too late.



Why am I in the university?. Is it because my friends are coming that’s why I also came or is it because I want to make my parents, family, and community proud that’s why I’m there.., these are fundamental questions you need to ask yourself.



The university is a community just like any other community where you will meet all kinds of people; the weak and the strong, the poor and the rich, the stupid and the intelligent, the bad and the good, the arrogant and the humble, and so on. You’re a learner, learn from all of them. That’s life.



People will despise you at the university but don’t let that bother you. Focus on the WHY.



The university is not only about academics, it is also about life, how to live harmoniously with people, how to build relationships with others no matter their backgrounds.

The idea of education is to help us fit well in society and act in accordance with societal norms and standards. Education is to prepare us for the responsibilities ahead of life. I don’t think education is all about going to school and getting a job, it’s beyond that. The best thing education teaches us, especially at the university level is to be self-reliant. To see our challenges as opportunities to learn.



The university is not for social reflection but for self-reflection. Take time to know yourself, have a vision, and more importantly, believe in yourself and your abilities. Don’t be afraid to fail, failure is part of success.



During your four-year stay at the university, you will hear a lot of voices, different voices, perhaps the good and the bad but I bet you, listen to your subconscious mind. Pay attention to it!



Learn how to balance academics and extracurricular activities. In fact, graduating with first-class is an honor but without the experience of any extracurricular activity, your honor would be of no value to you and others around you.



Be unstoppable, don’t follow the crowd!