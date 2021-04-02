The approval of Ken Ofori-Atta, the storm of confusion within the NDC’s camp

The writer

The political shenanigans being witnessed in recent days is quite intriguing and raising a lot of concerns in the minds of political observers including me too. It appeared on 7th January 2021, the new dawn of real accountability and probity has finally arrived in the precinct of parliament.

However, this high expectation from the majority of Ghanaians has been short-lived in the minds of especially NDC members because of subsequent parliamentary actions from the minority group which has caused a lot of pain and disappointment among their grassroots.



The backlash of approving the three controversial nominees of the President in the first batch of ministers with some votes coming from the minority group is understandable due to the initial high expectation from the public.



The arguments adduced by the minority group for approving the three controversial nominees were not satisfactory and convincing enough, leading to many NDC foot soldiers being peeved and disappointed. T



he recent unanimous approval of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta by parliament has even deepened the mental wounds of NDC supporters and sympathizers, causing a storm of confusion within the NDC fraternity. Watching the vetting of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, he was evasive in some of his answers to questions asked and he should not have been given an easy pass by the Minority group.

The disquiet expressed by some bigwigs within the NDC such as Comrades Gyamfi, Hon. Adongo and Hon. Mubarak clearly reflects a general air of despondency at the grassroot level. The resignation of Hon. Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee with immediate effect also contributes to this storm of confusion within the NDC caucus and fraternity.



This one shall surely pass! The NDC is a resilient and formidable political Party and these disagreements and confusion in the prevailing internal matters of the party should be a big opportunity for the party to reform and regroup for victory in 2024.



The rank and file of the NDC should be aware of the consequence of throwing the baby away with the dirty water, as the MPs in the Minority group are the ones who will continue to hold the governing NPP government to account to Ghanaians.



It is a must-do task for the minority group in parliament to rekindle the dwindling interest in current parliamentary actions and proceedings for the common good of Ghanaians.