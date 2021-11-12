The artistic tribute to Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was famous for holding two successful coups in Ghana

And though

We were struck with sorrows amidst anger



At that nighty whirlwind



That stole its path into our land to keep you asleep,



365 days on,



We remain united, though in grief



To sing again,



Your never dying soul to sleep…



And let the dancers

Who danced before your cortege



To the banks of the last river



Re-enact your tale in Nii Yartey’s Musu choreograph



After, we shall ferry



You in the ship built upon the graveyard



Of Aunty Efua’s canoe;



Onward to the sacred land of the great long gones



Then, we shall return

Home to resurrect you; with Ablade Glover’s brushes



On the Michelangelo canvas



And paints expensive as the brand of Da Vinci



At a durbar ground,



Garry Smith’s drums we shall make to roar



Your name & sing your praise



In an orchestrated cacophonic symphony



And, comfort

Our bruised pains with Agya Koo’s



Yaa Amponsah’s strings



And with chorals from the solfas of Nketia



Then, we shall



With, Atukwei’s voice, speak of you on stage



And recreate you



With Awoonor’s words & lines & stanzas on pages…



We shall then breathe—

Breathe into you, a new fresh life;



Life given by man-gods,



Life without end till the end of times



And you shall live



In Ama Ata Aidoo’s paragraphs



And chapters in a prose—



A prose to be read by generations after generation and after generation



Oswald Okaitei is a young multi-award winning Ghanaian poet and arts activist. oswaldokaiteye@gmail.com