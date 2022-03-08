The biggest error Ghanaians made is showing they are scared of Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Everyone is afraid of something because fear is one of the most basic human unpleasant emotions in the nervous system but to let the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, know that you fear him is the biggest error any Ghanaian could do.

In the aspects of human life, people have to treat others that know someone fears them very good but that’s not the case in Ghana because Nana Akufo-Addo is aware that people are afraid of him, he has refused to do what real leadership requires.



Nana Akufo-Addo has capitalised on the fear of Ghanaians to go against what he promised the people when he wants to become president. For example, he promised to fight corruption but today, the president has been involved in many corruption scandals.



He also promised to cut down taxes if he becomes the president but Nana Akufo-Addo has created multiple taxations than any leader in the political history of Ghana, yet he is not satisfied. The president is forcing Parliament to pass E-Levy which has become a controversial issue.



Normally, when someone fears a person, that is an assurance that the person is kind and respectful, unfortunately, many politicians, including Akufo Addo, have taken Ghanaians' humility and respect as fear to deprive them of employment and the common basic things in life.

Things would have been better in Ghana than it is today if many have put fear aside to continue criticizing the president to do better for the common people but due to tribalism, many people often attack those that criticise Akufo-Addo.



This has given the president more power to continue abusing his power. Till now, the president has refused to investigate the death of some people in the country during elections. Ghanaians are now reaping the bad governance of Akufo-Addo under a terrible economy and a weak national currency.



It seems to me that Akufo-Addo enjoys seeing many Ghanaians scared of him. This is one of the reasons he has declared war on those criticising his government; unfortunately, this has led to his failure.