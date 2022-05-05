The braindead tweet of Sam George and John Kumah's brainy reply

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Yes, I noticed a small spat on Twitter between the Deputy Finance Minister, Hon John Kumah, and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George in the early morning of May 2, 2022.

Essentially, Sam George had gone to town with some braindead tweets, which didn't best please the Deputy Finance Minister.



Let me put on record that as a right-thinking Ghanaian and NDC activist, I felt embarrassed at the recklessness displayed by Sam George when he told the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, in a tweet that “square pegs have no place in round holes.”



Additionally, Sam George averred that "When we are talking IT deployment, kindly do us a favour and keep quiet. You make more sense that way.”



For me, that was another Twitter soundbite, without any thoughtfulness and logic - it was a way too much a tweet from a twatty twit - His rhetoric claiming how good he is with IT and in the process calling to question the competence of his colleague MP and Minister is uncalled for.



The manner the entire drama unfolded in plain sight, raw and unfiltered, beneath the noses of a popcorn-munching audience leaves a lot to be desired. It's appalling for an MP to call the competence of another MP to question.

I can't accept the fact that an honourable member of parliament could descend to such a level in the lavatory wall of the global village.



Arguments like that ought to have been held only within the confines of civility and decency.



To conclude that the deputy minister represents a square peg in a round hole and that he should keep quiet for others to talk is an insult to the sensibilities of the discerning public.



In any event, what's Sam George's competence in Information Technology and Finance?



What makes him think he has superior know-how to earn him the right to lecture others on the technical perspective of electronic transactions?

When politicians swap lies and insults and even invent lazy slurs of their own, we must be bold to call them out. We can't leave sanity behind and continue to engage in such a gleeful explosion with sweary exchanges of fire and verbal diarrhea spattered across Twitter.



Quite clearly, the likes of Sam Gorge haven't figured out yet that picking a curious series of public fights on Twitter with colleague MPs and its related confrontational stunts also reflects his thinking as a member of parliament.



There's no denying the fact that there's no shortage of dogmatists and demagogues representing politicians in this country, but most at least had to have given consideration to how to argue their point, even if the stated facts were erroneous or decontextualised.



Look at the ongoing shameful discourse around the E-levy: just as the NDC is unable to present anything other than the rosiest possible version of the outcome, the likes of Sam George are incapable of offering anything other than apocalyptic gloom and scaremongering, regardless of the most likely fact that there are as many possibilities for social and economic gains as there are losses and the fact that E-levy policy has its own advantages.



For some reason, most NDC partisan falcons have lost their minds on the entire debate and are now rushing like lemmings to the abyss - That many politicians have lowered themselves to the level of "class clowns" so that they can keep the attention of the media speaks poorly for all of us as a country.

And finally to you, Dr. John Kumah, you were right when you sharply rebutted that Sam George should use his brains. Indeed, it's about time people start using their God-given brains to think in this country.



Then again, "Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it."



I shall return!!!