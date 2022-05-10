0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

The church must pay taxes to the nation

Church1212131313 The men behind the pulpits, some are just worse immoral culprits

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: Kwaku Kristo

Not for the shallow-minded

The men behind the pulpits

Some are just worse immoral culprits. They sit in the cockpits of flying souls of innocent men and lead them straight into deep pits. They just don't care how bad the heat is; because they're in their superfly Bentleys with ACs like freezers.

They tell the world they know the way to Jesus and can teach them to be like He is...but that's a lie because they don't even know where their souls would be when they die... Killing shoes and flying ties; what they target with the offerings and tithes...

Oh this is why I cry

The innocent souls' minds these pastors fry

In their pocket they sip dry

Their prayer is to see them cry to pry the prophecy he falsely supplied

Oh how can this be

As I cried

Has Jesus been able to touch people these days with the spat to open the eyes of their minds I mean I asked as I cried

Is the Bentley not heaven on earth enough for the pastor

One man taking ten percent of what everyone struggles to make because he is a man of God when God didn't create anyone a toil for a boy

Christianity has become a good tool of hypocrisy for the majority.

Hence the bad man in a cassock is protected by the mouth of the oppressed minds.

And the truth it's a problem of the mind which I can't sit and watch till I say my mind.

Never mind I know the weak mind can't see a reason why I should mind

The mind that has been rich outta the religious mastermind

The mind behind the pulpit has got a mind like a human and can never leave beyond the carnal mind

This is a mind game so all am saying is people should be taught to use their mind

And I know it's boggling their minds because thinking is hard for the brainwashed mind

Just a piece of truth on my mind

Poetry is my soul and that's the truth if you don't mind

Before u judge be kind

The Church must be made to pay taxes

Since there is no mode of transmission of God's money from a building built by a man to a God he can not see.

Columnist: Kwaku Kristo
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins