The common Ghanaian needs an apology from Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

There are many scriptures in the bible that warn people to be careful with their mouth or tongue because “whoever guards his mouth preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin,” that is what is written in Proverbs 13:3.

On the campaign trail, before becoming the Vice-President in 2016, Mahamudu Bawumia, together with his wife, Samira, said many bad things against John Mahama that today need to be addressed. If Bawumia can’t apologise to Mahama, he must do so to Ghanaians.



It is a common habit that when politicians are seeking power, many don’t only make promises that later can’t be fulfilled but are also filled with greed and extreme hate that they can’t control the harsh and abusive words that come from their mouths.



Based on what Bawumia said against John Mahama, with the promise that if he becomes the Vice-President, he will make life better for Ghanaians, if he has failed, then he should apologise to the common Ghanaians.



An apology doesn’t only reveal how polite a person can be but it also assists in establishing communication, trust, and respect for the people that need the apology.



In politics, especially, in developed countries, if someone did say something that offended people or promised that is never fulfilled, he must resign or apologize but Ghanaian politicians neither resign nor give an apology.

Despite the disgrace, embarrassment, and humiliation, thrown on Mahama, with the promise of protecting the public’s purse, turning Ghana to Dubai, and making the Cedi currency stronger than the dollar, if they have disappointed Ghanaians, why is Bawumia so quiet without any resignation or apology?



It is a total disrespect to Ghanaians if Bawumia continues to behave in this way because he gave assurance and trust to the common people.



Being an economist, the people believed in what he promised about the economy which was then better than what Ghanaians are experiencing today.



Guilt is an unpleasant feeling, that’s why Bawumia prefers to be quiet but he can’t remain quiet without a sincere apology to the common Ghanaians if he is not ready to apologise to John Mahama.