The contending views on tithes part 2

File photo/ Tithe

This argument has many refutabilities but no contradictions from the new testament, which states every believer, in simple terms Christians are a royal priesthood, holy nations, this has updated our status as bonafide titles to work and claim any blessings that attached to righteousness which not allocated to specific persons unless the persons are behind the fences of our belief.

In a normal case, when people invest in something and there are dividends of sanity of transformation, we do not pay much attention to the pains associated with paying but if not, then we begin to question the relevance.



When people pay their tithes and they end up seeing rotten and wickedness in their society. When we invest it into cement structures while children migrate from rural areas and come to urban areas to beg and sleep on the streets and later become arm robbers, then end up in prisons. We, again contribute to building prison cells as an expansion to contain them or some migrate to foreign countries and die on their ways while we can use those monies to develop rural areas where they will stay to worship God and build their places of worship by themselves.



As I have witnessed last night about 11:12 pm, I tried to catch a glimpse of our national television station, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation before I resumed my bed. I was astonished and empathised with some documentary or live broadcasting from the streets of Accra.



The title of the documentary is "Ghana's lost children: Voices from the streets of Accra in the night", in fact, watching this revelation, I felt like dropping an ocean of tears, it is uncontrollable and extremely touching to feel such inhuman and inhumane conditions that these innocent children are being endured and accepted as their spring of pattern of life.

I began to ask myself several questions, what are the causes? Who are the causes? Someone may say, there is homelessness everywhere but with a Christ-kind heart, it cannot be such a statement or assertion.



The irresponsibility of parents has a role to play, but the umbrella that creates this ungodly environment or unfavourable conditions has gotten beyond the control of some of them.



The church needs to serve as a haven if it will remain respected and relevant to society.