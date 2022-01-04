The 'corrupt political establishment' is fighting back

Liberians bemoan corrupt political establishment

Fellow Liberians, we are witnessing the corrupt system which has destroyed lives and future of our country and people fight back at the new order led by Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

As a constituent member of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) Mr. Cummings and the ANC are leading the fight to clean up the rotten system of politics and players which have done business as usual and robbed our people of good governance.



When he served as Chairperson, Mr. Cummings raised the profile and respectability of the CPP when he led the Collaboration to win seven (7) seats in the National Legislature. He is on record for credible performance, law and order, speaking truthfully and his character is of envious impeccability.



Liberians from across the country and even in the ruling establishment have seen what the future of our country can look like under the leadership of Mr. Cummings and the ANC and admire his commitment to serve as the model for good governance.



The corrupt Liberian political establishment is well known! What is not surprising is that Mr. Benoni Urey of the All Liberia Party (ALP) and Mr. Joseph N. Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) see the last vestiges of their diminished stature losing relevance among our people. They see Mr. Cummings as a real threat to their worthless effort to cling on to power, even at the expense of more suffering for Liberians.



We are quite aware that the same Urey provided funding for the purchase of arms and ammunitions to the rebels who murdered over 250,000 people. We cannot forget.

As current Chair of the CPP, Mr. Boakai, like he has in the last 42 years, remains a liability to progress and good governance in Liberia. He is damaging the stature of the CPP by his inability to lead and promote unity and peaceful co-existence among the constituent members of the CPP.



He is doing a very good job of being the failed old guard politician who has rented his political image to Benoni Urey, Henry Costa, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Abraham Darius Dillon to freely maintain the corrupt status quo.



Liberians were sold a bale of vicious lies that Mr. Cummings “altered and tampered” with governing articles of the CPP. But to date, the accusers, including Mr. Boakai, Benoni Benoni Urey, Henry Costa, Mo Ali, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Darius Dillon have failed miserably to produce irrefutable evidence to support their allegations.



This is exactly what corrupt and immoral people do!



We demand that they provide evidence of the asinine allegations to the Liberian people. The fact is that there was no “alteration” of documents by Mr. Cummings.

Liberians, the corrupt establishment is fighting back and we must remain united, strong and stand tall with Mr. Cummings to secure a promising future of our country and young people.



If we want Liberia to change, we have to continue to challenge and stop the corrupt political establishment.



WE CANNOT CONTINUING ELECTING THE SAME CORRUPT PEOPLE, DOING THINGS THE SAME WAY AND EXPECT DIFFERENT RESULTS BECAUSE LIBERIA DESERVS BETTER.



REAL CHANGE IS COMING. MR. ALEXANDER B. CUMMINGS IS REAL CHANGE!