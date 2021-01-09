The dark days of our democracy : A slap on rule of law

Soldiers in parliament

Developing and consolidating our democracy is a shared responsibility.

Subjecting our chiefly envious democratic gains to such international embarrassment and ridicule is a drawback of the democratic gains our forebears chiefly guarded and bequeathed to us.



Ghana as a country has never experienced a hung parliament and we must see this as a blessing in disguise to strictly subject the government on his toes to deliver on his mandate but not the irresponsible and kids play experienced at the floor of parliament.



Even more worrying is the military invasion of parliament.



The irresponsibility of the legislature in the discharge of their duties does not guarantee military invasion because within the rudiments of parliament they had a way of dealing with the issues.



Suffice me to reiterate that it was irresponsible on the part of members to do what they did on the floor of parliament but it was tragically, gravely, and treacherously unwarranted for the military to invade parliament.

Whoever called on the military must be sanctioned.



A country that has undergone military takeovers in some time past must not over glorify them and grant them the opportunity to seize power.



The military per the history in our sub-region, have penchants for power in brute force and it is regrettable to rope them in all we do at the expense of the police service.



Parliament must accordingly apply the code of conduct to punitively sanction those who exposed our democracy with such brazing impunity.



I call on both sides of the house to ensure a smooth transaction of parliamentary business through consensus building for a better Ghana.