The day of Eid and the holiday issue

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

May the peace of Allah be upon us all and may HE forgive us and accept our ibaadaat (acts of worship).

In my humble opinion, the time has come for Ghanaian Muslims to deal more divisively with the issue of when and how holidays are declared for us especially on the matter of post-Ramadan (Eid-ul-Fitr) holiday.



The holiday is not and must not be more important than following the Sunnah (optional yet highly recommended practices) of the Prophet Muhammad (May Allah exalt his mention).



In this light, we need two (2) days ideally to avert the confusion that comes with sighting the moon but withholding the Eid prayer because of a pre-scheduled holiday declaration.



So the way to deal with it is, because of the nature of calendar we are operating as Muslims - the Lunar - we cannot be certain about the specific day of Eid-ul-Fitr (i.e 1st day of Shawwal - the month after Ramadan).



A plus or minus situation arises, for the calculation of the day of holiday. Normally, it would be calculated based on 30 days.

The catch is this, if the month ends on the 29th day - which is a possibility with the lunar calendar. How do we as Muslims deal with it?



Often times in Ghana, we are told to not fast on 1st Shawwal yet we are asked by the office of the Chief Imam, to pray the Eid the following day. This trend is becoming unbecoming of us.



It places premium on the holiday in my estimation. The priority should and must be given to the Sunnah instead.



We should not take some of these things as lightly as we have over the last few years. As the effects could be far reaching, stripping ourselves of one Sunnah, could lead to another and another.



In some time to come there would be no Sunnah and the Fard (compulsory acts) will be in the direct line of fire. May Allah protect us from such a situation. Ameen.

So, why don't we explain to the government, that given the circumstances of our calendar. We pick the 30 days, however, if the moon is sighted on the 29th of Ramadan, we would commence the Eid Prayer in the morning of 1st Shawwal - very early (between 6am to 8am) across the nation - and go to work on that day.



Then the celebration can continue the next day. Let's decouple the Eid Prayer from the general celebration.



If it falls on the projected day, all the better.



How do we reconcile the fact, Ibn Abbas narrates a hadith, that says, angels descend on the day of Eid and record the congregants in various prayer centres.



On what basis, was praying on the day of Eid postponed? If it ever happened. I guess, it would have largely been an exceptional case. Hasn't this break the fast and pray rather turned into a norm now?

May Allah grant us understanding.



Allah knows best!



Let's keep discussing this issue until we arrive at a solution which is more pleasing to Allah.