The demonstration of Mahama's boldness and dexterity

President John Mahama was seen playing basketball at the forecourts of the Holy Child Senior High School when he joined the school several years ago to commemorate its 70th anniversary.



A sudden gust of anxiety flowed through me as President Mahama picked up the ball ready to shoot it into the hoop. Was he really going to shoot? I rubbed my eyes and looked again. With bright eager eyes, I saw the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces shoot, and as soon as the ball crawled through the hoop, I shouted in a triumphant tone: "You got it, man!"



But the question which lingered through my mind was: what if he had missed? What would have been the political implications? I bet not too many would have had the courage to do that; and as much as some may see this feat as trivial and unimportant, I think it goes a long way to underscore a point: we had a bold, dexterous and unique president who is confident about what he does.



Of all the God-given gifts of President Mahama, the ones that are eminent, the ones that are perceptible and the ones that are compelling are his courage, his ability to speak and think on his feet: even those who don't like him know and appreciate these astonishing qualities. They are the hallmarks of a world-class leader!

I believe in the fact that President John Dramani Mahama has what it takes to turn the fortunes of this country around when given the chance by the NDC delegates and the good people of Ghana.



Generals do not become famous during peacetime, they only maximise their leadership capacity in battle. Leading in times of ease, when things are going well may not bring out one's greatest leadership skills. True leaders shine in times of crisis and turmoil, when the average person feels submerged by the waves of challenge and change. Watch the revitalised John Dramani Mahama!



Chai, things are not easy oo. I travelled today, and I no see top koraa. Transport fare from Accra to Kade which used to be GH15 last year, is now GHC35. The situation seems to be hopeless since fuel prices keep increasing all the time. It's my prayer that God intervenes before the end of this year else Ghanaians will call "akuko" "alolo."



That notwithstanding, put on your dancing shoes, and let's do Justice to Bob Marley's "Real Situation".