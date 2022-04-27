The destruction of Ghana’s investment sector ( Part 2)

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Today Newspaper’s investigative piece on the destruction of Ghana’s investment sector has received many responses. This has included casual observers of the investment sector, customers, professionals of all types, politicians from all sides and some of the people mentioned in the story.

The story which was published on Monday’s edition of the paper, April 25, 2022, with the banner headline; “The Destruction of Ghana’s Investment sector …On the blind side of Akufo-Addo; who are the destroyers”? probed into happenings in the investment part of the financial sector reform programme which is being supervised by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Today’s investigation which is to seek the truth and uncover what stands in the way of an active industry that would support the administration’s stated Ghana Beyond Aid vision covers banking, insurance, pension and the investment sectors.



Some of the calls received by the author of the story from those alleged to have played one role or the other especially, against BlackShield/Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) were to deny or threaten actions against the newspaper.



Specifically, one of the callers felt the need to confirm that some people tried in vain to rope in the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He claimed that Dr. Bawumia distanced himself from one Charles Nyames who is the spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management.



He told this paper that ” my boss turned down a request by one Charles Nyame to meet him over their locked up funds at Gold Coast”.

He continued: ” My boss didn’t want to get himself involved in such matters so he directed that the Coalition use appropriate channels to address their concerns”.



Meanwhile, a leaked audio in the possession of Today has the voice of the said Charles Nyame targeting the President and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Nduom, the owners of BlackShield, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom to deal with him.



He is further on the leaked audio alleged to have called on all the members of the Coalition to mass up in Accra High Court on May 5, 2022 when the hearing of the case involving GCFM and the Registrar General over the liquidation of the company begins so as to help influence the decision of the judge.



However, our further investigations indicated that BlackShield/GCFM does not owe the said Charles Nyame a pesewa.



According to our checks, all his monies were paid to him before the destructive actions taken against BlackShield and others. Therefore, Today wonders why he has been on a path of destruction.