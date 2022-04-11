The devil of man isn’t chained in Ramadan: Day Nine (9)

File photo

Allah has conspicuously made it known to us that, the devils are of types - Satan and his cohorts, and the ‘devil within or of man'. Since we are fasting, Allah has opened the gates of Paradise, and has closed that of the hellfire and has chained the devils. This is confirmed by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The whispers of Satan which used to govern our little efforts have been clamped down. This is mostly because fasting is dearer to Allah. For instance, when you're all alone at home and perchance feel thirsty due to fasting, you'll notice that the verge to quench your thirst is down; you’ll become a “Sunna Police” on your own. That is to say, the devil's operations have been fettered.



However, there are people who fast during daytime but still commit evil. Whereas some would exercise restraint until they’ve broken the fast, and then engage in all sought of atrocities because they are not fasting at night. They neither smoke nor gamble or fornicate while fasting, but at night time, they'll do it surreptitiously. Why all these, if really the devil is chained? It means that the second type of devil isn’t chained – our evil thoughts and so on!



When the main source of power is cut off, the penetration you get would be just small. But if you don’t consider that and boisterously carry the lion’s food into its cage, it will eat you as well. Ideally, the devil being chained is a spiritual booster.

That notwithstanding, the devil won't or can’t operate! The devil of the spiritual realm is shackled but the devil of mankind and his whispers are unfettered.



If you’re mean, hunger and thirst should revive you. We ought to wage a war against the devilish part of us. Our ‘Jihad’ mustn’t and never be of the sword, equating it to those morons; how deliberately and inhumanely they’re penchant in chopping peoples' throat like animals. We’ve got fasting to assist us in wrestling against our wickedness and weakness. This is the best of Jihads - fighting against our own evil inclinations.



Allah chaining Satan and his cohorts is indirectly a power vested in us to shackle our inner desires which push us to act unholy. So, decide.