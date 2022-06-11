The double mouth commentator

File photo/Opinion

The sieve that we used in science to separate particles called solutes and sediments has been idiomatically introduced into our world of journalism. For democracy to strive, it will take the independence of these public eyes to monitor activities of everyone and report to everyone.

This concept becomes inevitable to survive our existence, even if every account demanding organisations have failed. Being the eyes and noses of the people, entail all the sensitivities of information that brings liberty or bondage to beneficiaries of every system.



Turning into a sieve drives accuracy, unbiased, or brevity of information from any circumstance whether soiled or clean. This device proves what to contain or discard, taking the appropriate content for its purposes.



When journalism becomes the channel of manipulation of dominant forces, then it will just be like a torn sieve that cannot bring out accurate information or accountability to the system. Or a tied goat waiting to be fed by the owners.

When the darkness launches deeper, even if bioluminescence fly takes off, it gives some hope out of hopelessness. Not every surface can be stratched some are obvious of compaction and admiration to all and uncountable energy is only required before its damage. Building on a rock will last for a long but building on a transitional period last a season, no matter the accumulation, consumption will always make room for more but without refilling, there cannot stay and survive like a sea of nature filling.



Every vocation acceptable to humans and divine laws is a beacon of light to human living and welfare. Doing it well will be answering to divine calling and contributing to the reason for our existence.



Having two mouths makes us live as a scale of a pendulum, that any wind swings to and fro to any cardinal angle. As you swing, you are to lose control and firmness toward any direction of view.