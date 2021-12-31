The dynamism of leadership, the underpinning histories and their effects on modern thought

One of the important qualities every leader should have is Charisma

The question of leadership has become very paramount today as we seek to understand the concept and forge a greater meaning of its dynamism, how it is affected by history and how this has influenced modern theory and practices.

Thus, to delve into this topic fully, one will consider the subject in terms of some human qualities, that is strategy, charisma, discipline, a sense of duty and selflessness, unity, purpose and time, and how this relates to the actions of both past and present leaders around the world.



Strategy



The story is often told of one of the greatest strategists the world has ever known as that of General Moshe Dayan of the Israeli Armed Forces. His insight into strategic thinking and military manoeuvering was second to none. He was a man with many complexities and ideas and believed to be ahead of his time. His military strategies to defeat the Egyptian army, the Jordanian and the Syrian Armed Forces in the Egypt- Israeli conflict and its Arab neighbours in 1967 was remarkable - termed as the "Six-Day War" and also the 1956 "Suez Campaign or Suez Crisis".



Nonetheless, in the management of the Israel-Arab war/ negotiations and manoeuvring; this could only be done by one with enormous thinking capabilities and strategies to undertake such risky ventures given at the time how powerful Egypt was under the leadership of General Abdul Nasser. For Nasser, it was the opportunity to galvanise the Arab Forces into one cohesive group or system against the Israelis.



And his underestimation of the power of the Israeli Armed Forces was a strategic failure on his part to fully assess the situation and understand the complexities involved in fighting a sophisticated neighbour like Israel: the children of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joshua, Elijah, Moses, and David, etc. His failure gave credence to General Moshe Dayan as the ultimate defender of the people of Israel and the city of Jerusalem: the most important and holy city of the modern era and the fulcrum of the three great faiths of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.



And again, his leading role in orchestrating the signing of the famous "Camp David Accord" on 17 September 1978 in the USA under the guidance of President Jimmy Carter was remarkable. The Camp David Accord led to a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel - the first of such treaty between Israel and any of its Arab neighbours.

Thus, in defining a strategic leader one would stress the words of John Maxwell who believes that "a leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way." While, Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery of the British Army during the Second World War points out that, "in my definition of leadership is this: The capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence."



For, Peter Drucker "Strategic Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations." Along similar lines, Margaret Mead argues that "never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has."



While, the father of the British nation Sir Winston Churchill says, "the nation will find it very hard to look up to the leaders who are not keeping their ears to the ground." He sees leadership in terms of a person who listens to counsel or advice even from the least among us or the lowest members of society. They teach us wisdom from on high.



Charisma



One of the important qualities every leader should have is Charisma. One should not be afraid to express their views freely, clearly, and concisely to the people, he or she wants to lead. This helps the people to understand his/her vision, purpose, and goals. These characteristics are not easy to find. It is often said, King David was full of Charisma and confidence and that, when he spoke, the people of Israel listened and follow. In our recent memory, the 44th President of the United States of America - Barack Obama was Charismatic.



He spoke with conviction and resolution about "The Blue States and the Red States...." that made the beautiful mosaic the " United States of America". He was inspirational, full of hope and purpose. He believed in the humanity of man and the dream of the impossible - oh "Yes we can". President Dwight Eisenhower was Charismatic and even though had suffered injuries in the Second World War and was unable to walk properly, he did not allow his infirmities to define him but rallied the nation together to rebuild America and its industrial power with conviction, determination, and fortitude.

And the Charisma to lead the nation forward for growth and prosperity. Thus, Peter Drucker says "effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked; leadership is defined by results not attributes". But for President Harry Truman "men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better". Thus, it is with Charisma, confidence, and determination, that one can direct or guide a people to a certain course, perhaps higher than themselves as was famously said by President J. F. Kennedy.



Discipline



One of the foremost qualities of a good and strategic leader should be discipline. Leading people is challenging and therefore to succeed at that, calls for discipline, following the plan, being strategic but never forgetting the main reason behind the mission - thus, staying focused, being reasonable but firm. According to John Maxwell, "people buy into the leader before they buy into the vision. While, Peter Drucker argues that, "so much of what we call management consists in making it difficult for people to work.



For Tony Blair the former British Prime Minister "the art of leadership is saying no, not saying yes. It is very easy to say yes." But, Reverend Theodore Hesburgh thinks that "the very essence of leadership is that you have to have a vision. It’s got to be a vision you articulate clearly and forcefully on every occasion. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet." Along similar lines, Kenneth Blanchard argues that "the key to successful leadership today is influence, not authority."



In this regard, a good general not only sees the way to victory; he also knows when victory is impossible. —Polybius.



Interestingly, John Maxwell points out that, "a great leader’s courage to fulfill his vision comes from passion, not position. On the other hand, Rosalynn Carter stresses that "a leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be." Adding his voice to this line of thinking expressed by Rosalynn Carter, Jim Rohn points out that, "the challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour, but without folly."

While Sam Walton says "outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish." Yet, Douglas MacArthur argues that" a true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent."



A sense of duty and selflessness



According to Andrew Carnegie, "no man will make a great leader who wants to do it all by himself, or to get all the credit for doing it." Thus, leadership behooves showing a sense of duty, fortitude, and purpose. Paradoxically, President Dwight Eisenhower says" leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want to be done because he wants to do it ." Hence, this must be done with a sense of duty and selflessness.



But Eric Hoffer argues that "the leader has to be practical and a realist yet must talk the language of the visionary and the idealist and also demanding selfishness and a sense of duty. However, Brian Tracy is of the firm belief that "Leaders think and talk about the solutions." And for Max Lucado, "a man who wants to lead the orchestra must turn his back on the crowd," but must do this in dignity.



Unity, purpose, and time



Unity, purpose, and time solidify the qualities a leader should have. This is because a leader should be able to unite his/ her group of people or team. Unity builds harmony, courage, love, loyalty, and the willingness to work together to achieve great goals or outcomes. This facilitates a sense of togetherness, hard work and determination, and perseverance to succeed and propel the team to greater victory. But in so doing "never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity." —General George Patton.

While Bill Gates says, "As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others." For John Kenneth Galbraith, "all of the great leaders have had one characteristic in common: it was the willingness to confront unequivocally the major anxiety of their people in their time. This, and not much else, is the essence of leadership." But, Eleanor Roosevelt says, "do what you feel in your heart to be right–for you’ll be criticised anyway."



On the contrary, Donald Rumsfeld former Secretary of Defence of the United States during the Bush regime argued that you "don't necessarily avoid sharp edges. Occasionally they are necessary to leadership."



Hence "Education is the mother of leadership." —Wendell Willkie and therefore, "effective leadership is putting first things first. Effective management is discipline, and carrying it out" —Stephen Covey. And according to General Colin Powell "Great leaders are almost always great simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate, and doubt to offer a solution everybody can understand."



Hence, "great leaders are not defined by the absence of weakness, but rather by the presence of clear strengths. —John Zenger. With time and purpose, great leaders direct the affairs men to the mountain top where the dream of the unimaginable possibilities becomes a reality.



NB: it should be noted that there are other several factors that affect leadership, that is: the system of governance or political structure, culture, ethics, environment, population structure, the economy, health, employment, education, infrastructure development, etc.