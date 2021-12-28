The e-brawl in parliament and the Ghanaian cough mixture syndrome

Lawmakers in a fight at the parliament of Ghana

Coughs are often symptoms of an underlying factor. As such, some of my favourite medical practitioners believe that cough syrups are not entirely necessary. They may be administered to provide some relief until the underlying factor is detected; however, once the underlying factor is detected and managed, the cough will subside. Thus it is imperative to remember that the cough mixture is often not the solution to the real problem.

Much has been said about the recent events in parliament. Maybe our chronic stagnation and sometimes retrogression are because we have this addiction to 'cough syrups.' Even when they don’t seem to work, we just prescribe some more and add painkillers.



In the case of the events in parliament, it is interesting that all the commentary and discussions have centered on the aesthetics – the apparent shame brought on the country by the action of the parliamentarians. As a citizen who cares about the future of our beloved country and future generations, I am compelled to resist the possible backlash and bring to board an underlying factor: a brewing time bomb that has the potential to destroy the very fabric of our beloved country.



I believe that the brawl is neither about the e-levy nor the equal numbers in parliament. It is a projection of the general feeling in the country. The situation can be simplified as follows; one-half of the members of parliament believe they can do anything with impunity. In the past, they were careful because they may get a backlash from 'wise men' – the media, Christian council, peace council, clergy, GBA, GJA, TUC, NGOs, and civic organisations.



But now, they have all of them either covered or cornered, and the worst part is that they believe that the judiciary, which would have been a final check on impunity, is actively behind them. The second half believes that there will be no redress nor justice for them if they let any supposed illegality go through, so they need to fight out instantly.



Similarly, some landlords believe they can evict tenants without repercussions in our communities; election officials can deliberately leave a group of citizens without parliamentary representation; people can forcibly take other people's lands; security officers can shoot to kill innocents; professors sacked; judges changed; justice manipulated, and other privileges all because they belong or are perceived to belong to one political party.



The other half fear they may have to administer instant justice or lose their rights and liberties or, worst-case scenario, their lives, with no opportunity for redress or justice. For the second group, it seems that the other side even interprets goodwill and sometimes actions in good faith as stupidity or weakness. They feel helpless, cornered, and restless. These perceptions, whether real or apparent, prevail across the whole country.

Every experienced military general knows that it is dangerous to push an enemy to the corner with no opportunity for escape because the most dangerous person is a person who has nothing to lose. It is also essential to keep in mind that political parties in Africa are primarily associated with tribes.



This means that the majority of some tribes may feel that other tribes have highjacked the system. Indeed, this is one of the reasons the late Jerry Rawlings consistently gave as justification for the uprisings he led.



The fact that what we all saw occurred in parliament, of all places, is very instructive to anybody paying attention.



It is a microcosm of bubbles across the country, which may pop anytime with damning consequences. Although we may have gone past the era of coups, we do not want more 'major Mahama' incidences on our streets. And we should not deceive ourselves with the security forces nor the judiciary because 1) fear is neither justice nor order 2) there is a limit to the use of fear.



Cough syrup will not cure this. We chose this path of democracy together, and we have to make everybody feel part of it consciously. Else we are treading on dangerous grounds. Let those who have ear hear.