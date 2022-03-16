The elephant is working itself into a frenzy of destruction

NPP logo

In a particular church, promiscuity and drunkenness was rife among members especially the youth. The Senior Pastor during a Sunday church service

preached: "If I had all the akpeteshie in the world, I'd take them and dump them into the river". And the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the apio in the world, I'd take them and dump them in the river". And the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the brukutu and palm wine in the world, I'd take them all and dump them in the river". Again the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the kasapreko and alomo bitters in the world, I'd take them all and throw them in the river." And the congregation gave a thunderous shout, "Amen!"



The preacher sat down, and a deacon then stood up and said:

"For our closing hymn, let's turn to page 126 of our hymn books and



sing, 'We shall drink from that river."



The congregation screamed Halleluyah eiii!!!



Interestingly, like the insubordinate deacon and congregation, more members of the NPP are determined to drink from the river of ruination as they continue to press the self-destruction button at their ongoing polling station elections.



A little while ago, it was parts of the Ashanti and Eastern Regions. Interestingly, the fire is spreading further: Shama, Yendi, Ablekuma West, etc.

This development of grassroots agitations coupled with a purported research by some political analysts, points to the disintegration of the Elephant Fraternity if steps are not taken immediately to quench the raging fire. And of course, solution to this problem is not going to be easy because all this hulabaloo is about who leads the Party in the 2024 presidential election which a great number of prospective candidates of the NPP are lacing their boots for. That will be a cracker of a contest, isn't it?



This complicated issue is similar to a story told in the northern part of Ghana about some melodious drum beat no one wants to call. And no one dares to dance when the drums start beating. It is only the ignorant who will dare.



When the drums start beating and you start dancing forward, your father will die. If you dance backwards, your mother will die. If you dance left your brother will die. If you dance right your sister will die. And if you stop dancing, you will die. Kai, this is what we call Asaboni or Asabee.



Kikikikikiki, a child destined to die will not survive even if one decides to hide him or her under the armpit of the Pope.



I don't envy the grassroots of the Elephant for calling out for this deadly rhythm.