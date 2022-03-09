The ennobled gender

File photo of a lady

We are of womanhood

Learning begins with us



Thus we illuminate darkness



with the love in our bosom



But as we put our heads on the guillotine,



everyday to keep the home safe,

many men say we accost them with death.



Meanwhile, there’s no day we never gave life



We may be weak in physique



but are meek in the soul.



The house is empty without our empathy

Our altruism incarcerates apathy



Society subjugates our excellence



and calls us names for meme’s sake



If we have to barter our intestines for food,



or opted for divorce on goodwill.

It’s loving when we’re loved



And a crime when we’re made to cry



Exploiting us is the filthiest perfidy



We hate when we’re not cherished



Get your intentions right

before toiling with our able might



A part of us is only to complement men



We’re not by that a tool for fancy jokes