The ennobled gender

We are of womanhood
Learning begins with us
Thus we illuminate darkness
with the love in our bosom
But as we put our heads on the guillotine,
everyday to keep the home safe,
many men say we accost them with death.
Meanwhile, there’s no day we never gave life
We may be weak in physique
but are meek in the soul.
The house is empty without our empathy
Our altruism incarcerates apathy
Society subjugates our excellence
and calls us names for meme’s sake
If we have to barter our intestines for food,
or opted for divorce on goodwill.
It’s loving when we’re loved
And a crime when we’re made to cry
Exploiting us is the filthiest perfidy
We hate when we’re not cherished
Get your intentions right
before toiling with our able might
A part of us is only to complement men
We’re not by that a tool for fancy jokes