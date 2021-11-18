The essence of Mahama’s genuine humility Ghanaian politicians should emulate

Former President John Dramani Mahama

To be humble, submissive, and tolerant requires wisdom and intelligence. That means if you are arrogant and a boastful person, it will be extremely difficult to be humble.

Frankly speaking, among all the Ghanaian leaders, the humbleness of John Dramani Mahama has given much admiration despite the people that hate him.



In my life, I have never seen a man who can take such a magnitude of hate, insults, and accusations from an empire of deceitful enemies, more than John Dramani Mahama.



Amid political storm and hate, Mahama continues to endure without defending himself, attacking his opponents, or closing down radio stations.



John Mahama lost the 2016 presidential race to the current Ghanaian leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, after being accused of corruption and his involvement in many corruptible scandals.



A section of the media, the tribal bigots, his enemies, and the NPP government capitalised on hate and descended heavily on Mahama in a disgraceful manner.



However, just a year after Nana Akufo Addo became president, the table turned and the same corruption accusations that were pinned against Mahama started emerging from the camp of the NPP, despite the president’s promise to protect the public’s purse.

Unlike John Mahama, Akufo Addo continues to deny he is not corrupt even though he has failed to sack any NPP politician involved in corruption from his administration.



So if Nana Akufo Addo claims he is not corrupt, we need to ask him why he is entertaining corrupt politicians such as Charles Bissiw and Eugene Arhin in his government.



He is entertaining them because birds of the same feather flock together. Corruption has increased by over 150% under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo than any Ghanaian leader.



He is also known now to be the only Ghanaian leader who continues to cut sods yet can’t boast of any completed project. Above all, Akufo Addo has incurred the heaviest debt on Ghana, without knowing what the monies were used for.



I am never surprised about the arrogance of our president because he lacks humility. That is why he holds tribalism and nepotism in high esteem.



As someone who has held several high positions before becoming president, John Mahama knows it’s important to be humble.

This is what has made him greater than Nana Akufo Addo, something many Ghanaians find it hard to accept because of the impact of hypocrisy and hate surrounding Ghanaian politics.



The unique humility of John Mahama is something special every Ghanaian politician who wants to be successful needs. His humbleness has also made him to considerate and generous.



When he was president, John Mahama didn’t change the names of any institution in Ghana. He left many uncompleted projects abandoned by a jealous incompetent president who has changed names of institutions yet can’t tell Ghanaians any projects he has completed despite the several sods he has cut.



It’s not too late; Nana Akufo Addo has many things to learn from John Mahama if he wants to be a successful leader. They are respectful of the people and humility.