The expiry syndrome

When I was 6, my Granny told stories about Osofo Dadzie, Cantata, and Akan Drama. Being a kid, I was anxious to know more about how life was then. It looked as if, Granny and her contemporaries had a good time.

There wasn’t COVID-19, Monkeypox, or Antelope pox, so to speak. They feared God and channeled their resources into championing the course of assisting each other positively. Those were the days you could trust your fellow man.



Marriages stood the test of time and Political Leaders were credible. Managers of Private and State Corporations didn’t take delight in sleeping with their female secretaries. Neither did they loot from the coffers of the company. As such, they enjoyed good life coupled with longevity.



Today, my Granny is 97, alive and kicking. She is stronger than majority of the current corrupt managers who had succeeded in collapsing many private businesses yet go about denting the image of the Chief Executive Officers.



The corrupt managers think of themselves as smart because, after their numerous encounters with their female secretaries, their wives didn’t catch them. Except for a particular incident that compelled a slim secretary to shiver in the presence of one manager's wife during a period of stamping tickets for a show somewhere in Ghana.



My Granny continued to tell me about the fact that, anyone who is quick to tell a business owner of people’s insubordination is the cause of the company’s woes. Just that he uses that as his modus operandi to win the owners’ favour.



Lord have mercy. She told me a story of malfeasance then, compelled to what we see today. Thievery and its cousins weren’t prevalent then, compared to what is happening now. People had the nation at heart and demonstrated true patriotism, unlike the era where some managers take their CEOs to juju to manipulate them. The question is; for how long with the potency of the said juju last on them?, Granny quizzed.

Away from my Granny’s long conversation, we had some time back, so I could give a simple admonition to everyone who is reading this piece of mine today.



Life wouldn’t remain cozy forever. This gives me a desire to even tell this story in a different perspective that will be beneficial to corrupt, and genuine government officials, fake and genuine men of God, Quack and genuine doctors, fake and genuine managers of media firms, and finally fake and genuine security personnel.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory played an instrumental role in Ghana’s success story of infrastructural development. We continue to hail him today after several years of his departure. Some people even believe he was God’s sent whereas others think otherwise.



All said and done, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a real gem and deserves all accolades for making sure that living conditions, infrastructural development, and education were prioritised during his tenure. One would have thought that, he would have been alive today to share his knowledge on governance with our past and current governments. I believe some of them would have loved to embrace Nkrumah’s admonition considering being a listening government.



However, this cannot be possible because of the expiry syndrome. The expiry syndrome has no panacea and is currently looking at leaders with keen interest. No matter how connected you are, when you contract it, you would be reduced to a state of helplessness. If you were a womaniser, the strength for “adwaman” wouldn’t be there even if your boys want you to have a feel of one. The expiry syndrome, I call it. If leaders will remember this syndrome every morning, the mass looting of state resources and making corruption pleasant will all be a thing of the past.



Another point worth mentioning is that as humans as we are, there comes a time when beauty will fail us. Our strength will fail us. We will have to resort to individual assistance before we can go to important functions. I don’t intend to use this article to demean anyone whatsoever.

But I think, it’s right I use practical examples to tell a true story. Where are all the soldiers who through coup détat became Presidents of this great nation? Where are they? The Expiry Syndrome spreads faster than the Novel Covid-19. Whether you adhere to the protocols or otherwise, it will still catch up with you. In the 1966 military coup, Army Officers like Colonel E.K. Kotoka, Major A. A. Afrifa, Lieutenant General (retired) J. A. Ankrah, and Police Inspector General J.W.K. Harlley played a crucial role in showing Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the exit through unlawful means. In 1969, Lieutenant General Akwasi Amankwah Afrifa was Ghana's President.



The Ghanaian soldier, farmer, and traditional ruler popularly known as "Okatakyie" (Hero) of Ghana’s political history was not power-drunk. He peacefully handed over power to Busia’s civilian government. He was, however, executed by the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) led by Jerry Rawlings On 26th June 1979 by firing squad. He met his Expiry Syndrome in that manner.



Junior Jesus was one of the names Former President Rawlings was called. General Fred Akuffo, who had removed his predecessor, General I.K. Acheampong, in a palace coup, was deposed by Jerry John Rawlings in another coup d'état on June 4, 1979.



Jerry John Rawlings, as a military leader who later became the first President of Ghana's 4th Republic, oversaw a transition from authoritarianism to multiparty democracy and guided the country through difficult years of economic recovery, restoring national pride to Ghanaians. President Rawlings achieved tremendous things during his time as President of Ghana. During the 'Ghana Must Go' period in 1983, Rawlings took it upon himself to provide accommodation for Ghanaians deported from Nigeria in El-Wak Stadium before relocating them to their families' homes.



He established the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GET Fund), which now benefits a large number of Ghanaians. He is the reason that Ghana's northern region now has electricity. He brought energy to Ghana's northern regions. In Kumasi, Takoradi, and Accra, he built numerous major roads. He did not overlook education, establishing the University of Development Studies and stocking the University's library with his own funds among other things he did to cushion Ghanaians.



Some people are of the view that Mr. Rawlings was also corrupt and they have every right to say that. Besides, what happened to the Nsawam Cannery and other allegations of corruption during, before, and after his regime? The question is; after all these achievements, where is Papa J? The Expiry Syndrome continues to glare at everyone. It will put you in perpetual silence and render you helpless.

It is worthy of note that the President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2009, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor is a Ghanaian politician who discharged his duties creditably. From 2007 to 2008, he served as the African Union's Chair. Following the end of Jerry Rawlings' second term, he defeated John Evans Atta Mills in the first peaceful democratic transition of power in Ghana since independence in 1957. The leadership and accomplishments of John Agyekum Kufuor throughout his eight-year reign from 2001 to 2008 made great impacts.



Former President Kufuor implemented far-reaching social programs that accelerated the country's and people's progress in an irreversible manner. Some of which were the Health insurance policy, that is National Health Insurance Scheme, The capitation grant, school feeding, free maternal health care, Metro Mass Transport, decriminalisation of free speech among others. Today, Former President Kufuor is not how he used to be some ten years ago. The Expiry Syndrome. No human can escape it. What is this Syndrome teaching us? We must not be selfish and engage in practices that put the majority of Ghanaians in hardship. For a time comes when the Expiry Syndrome visits.



The solid economic management team of Ghana couldn’t prevent us from going to the IMF. It is a sad development and I humbly think the government must as a matter of urgency apologise to Ghanaians for failing to honour the numerous promises. Again, this shouldn’t be an avenue for the NDC to score cheap political points. Besides, the African politician is best known for creating, looting, and sharing which then gives birth to corruption hence the hardships in the Sub-Region. Ghana can’t continue to suffer under NPP and NDC every day.



Who said, “she thinks the value is the same?" They all have a significant bad record on corruption and certainly resorting to the usual political gimmicks cannot possibly downplay the intelligence of the right-thinking Ghanaian except for those diehard party supporters. My conscience can’t be bought with GHC100 and I know yours can’t be bought either. Current leadership must bow in shame for condemning IMF when in opposition and turning around to go there for a certain financial intervention.



My simple message to the NPP and NDC Leadership is that, Ghana, as it stands now, is bigger than any political party and majority of Ghanaians are discerning so let’s avoid cheap political shows aimed at throwing dust into our eyes and work assiduously in improving living conditions when the good people of Ghana give them the mandate to govern.



That notwithstanding, they should always remember that there is a certain Expiry Syndrome that awaits them before, during, and after their stewardship. Ghana can only be likened to China, the US, and others if we make corruption bitter as the bitter leaf.

No wonder a certain SM was jittery whenever he set eyes on me. The fire in the expiry syndrome cannot be quenched by firefighters.



A man's behaviour stems from the belief system. Maybe, you are a thief because of a certain belief system. She sleeps with the manager because of this same belief system. But hey, a belief system cannot escape the wrath of the expiry syndrome.