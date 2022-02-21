The face of President Nana Akufo Addo looks innocent

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Many people have innocent faces and you may think might never harm an ant. The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo is one of them.

On the podium while speaking and in images, the face of the president is always innocent. That's why many believed and trusted him before becoming the president.



I have written many unpublished articles against our president, Nana Akufo Addo and If I should tell you the reason I decided not to publish them, it may shock you.



It’s because many of his photographs carry innocent countenance. I feel that I am accusing him wrongfully.



I wouldn’t have challenged Nana Akufo Addo as a corrupt politician if he claims he is not corrupt but the fact that he has corrupt politicians in his administration makes me believe he is not telling the truth to Ghanaians.



In many developing countries, politicians involved in corruption scandals are forced to resign but I Akufo Addo still has Eugene Arhin, Charles Bissiw, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Paul Adom Otchere in his government, even though all of them were involved in corruption.

Therefore, how can he convince anyone that he is not corrupt? The rule is if you are not corrupt, you don't have to associate yourself with corrupt people.



In Ghana today, many are scared to speak against President Akufo Addo that is why I believe appearance can be deceiving. He is not the person he wants Ghanaians to believe he is.



At times, I wonder if he is the same person with an innocent face in almost all his photographs, that has declared war on journalists and suppresses press freedom in a democratic country.



Akufo Addo is making people uncomfortable in Ghana. Therefore, I need to remind our president that if he doesn’t want to be criticized, he must communicate with the common to understand their grievances to serve them better.