The fall of Ghanaian music is due to internal hatred

Nana Yaw Ayeh

I've noticed something in the Ghanaian music industry that I believe is one of the primary difficulties blocking the sector from obtaining the attention it deserves.

What I've found is that there are a lot of disgruntled musicians in the industry who are now referring to themselves as gatekeepers, and they're the ones making things difficult for the next generation of musicians.



Because they didn't make it as musicians, these so-called players went on to become radio hosts, event organisers, and even disc DJs.



As a result, some of them resent seeing the younger generation receive all of the attention. They accomplish this by refusing to play their recordings and denying them the opportunity to appear on their shows or host them on their radio programmes, and even if someone bids them to perform, these people backbite them.

These are the major issues that are suffocating our music industry in Ghana, but we turn around and blame Nigerians for not supporting or allowing us to enter their market, despite the fact that you have everything you need to put your own country on the map by playing Ghanaian songs or featuring them on your shows.



Some will offer you to perform at their event, where attendees pay to attend but expect the artist to play for free; others will even beg you for money, and if you refuse, you will become his or her enemy.