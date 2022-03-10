The fallout of 7M explosions reveals the weaknesses of the Equatoguinean military

Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue inspecting military guard

A tragedy struck Equatorial Guinea on March 7th 2021. Explosions in military barracks in Nkoantoma, located in the state’s economic capital of Bata, left behind dozens of victims and utter devastation in the city.

Initially ruled as an accident by the UN, this calamity, known as 7M, leaves several questions unanswered and damage unreimbursed. Even after a whole year has passed since the events, people of this African country are still mostly in the dark as to what happened there really and what the authorities are doing about it.



The events of March 7th 2021 helped change the political and societal landscape of Equatorial Guinea in more than just one way. None of them is beneficial to the general population of the country.



This tragedy unearthed the naked nerve that is the political repressive machine of the state and the lengths the Obiang Government will go to protect its weaknesses and secrets.



The 7M is claimed to be the most horrible tragedy Equatorial Guinea has ever had to face. It is a catastrophe on a large scale, humanitarian, financial and otherwise although the state has been visibly reluctant to investigate the causes and reimburse for the damage caused.



Perhaps the real reason behind the abovementioned is that the Equatoguinean Government is well aware of what caused the explosions and is deliberately hiding it.



The actual investigation into 7M could reveal the total incompetence and ineffectiveness of the Equatoguinean military. The latter is not a secret to all who have even the remote interest in this country’s army. But still, the Obiangs are eager to maintain the ever crumbling façade of a powerful army they believe they have.

It was already public knowledge that Equatoguinean army has no critics. The machinery and equipment are obsolete, the ammunition is scarse and the personnel is underqualified. The most possible reason behind the explosions is the criminal negligence of those responsible for the dynamite reserve in Nkoantoma.



The official death toll of 7M is 84, and 7 injured. It has been widely speculated in independent media that the number of afflicted persons is higher. Only a year after the events, the Vice President Obiang Mangue decided to compensate the victim’s families a sum of 700 million XAF in total.



The Equatoguinean population is rightfully disappointed at the pace the investigation is going and that not every family is given the amounts they need and deserve.



One of the remnants of the civil movement of Equatorial Guinea, the Somos mas Sociedad Civil platform, was planning on having a rally in honour of the victims and a minute of silence at Plaza de la Mujer in the capital of Malabo on March 6th 2022. This event did not happen. The National Police threatened the participants that it will detain them.



On a very hypocritical note, the Vice President (the President’s son) is told to hold a solemn ceremony with the participation of the victims' families and himself at Ground Zero exactly a year after the explosions.



Trying to hide the obvious is never a good policy but a commonplace for authoritarian regimes. The truth always sees the light of day eventually and when it does, the regime will have a much more difficult situation to face.