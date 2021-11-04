The fourth industrial revolution: Ghana’s digitization and digitalization policy has the full support of NPP UK

The members of the NPP UK branch says the gov't has its support on the digitalization policy

It is an extremely exciting time for Ghana and all Ghanaians both in Ghana and in the diaspora, to have a government whose vision and mission is to be part of the fourth industrial revolution. Like the many visions of the NPP led government that has been fruitful, benefited and played positive roles in the lives of Ghanaians including, the free senior high school policy, a reduction in inflation from 15% to near single digits, lowest exchange rate, positive trade balance, ensuring food security in Ghana, creation of jobs for Ghanaians, the creation of much-needed factories through the 1D1F among many others.

It is unimaginable to think that Ghana will be left out of the digitization revolution in a rapidly changing world. Ghana is blessed to have leaders with the vision and the know-how to be part of such a revolution, and due to the geniuses of the NPP government, Ghanaians are already benefiting from digitization and digitalization.



Such benefits include but are not limited to: the introduction of the GPS digital address system, the introduction of the world-class Ghana card system, and the revolution in our banking and financial sector as a result of digitization and digitalization, especially through mobile money interoperability.



The NDC would rather make a mockery of Ghanaians instead of providing a solid policy alternative, this has been their strategy since they were voted out of government. Without aspirations and visions, it will be difficult to comprehend the full extent of some elements of Ghana’s digitization and digitalization policy, such as the use of the Ghana Card as an E-passport for international travel.

The NDC has already begun to make a mockery of this, just as they did when the NPP government introduced policies such as the free senior high schools, one constituency one ambulance, one village one dam, one district one factory, each of which they never supported as a political party, but all of which have been delivered to the people of Ghana by the NPP.



As the United Kingdom Branch of the NPP in the diaspora, we fully support all the digitization plans and policies of the government, as we can completely perceive the path it will lead, for the transformative benefits of all Ghanaians. Let’s all rally behind Ghana’s digitization Agenda.